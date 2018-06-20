Welcome to our 2018 NBA Draft roundtable mock draft finale. It isn't a common occurrence but this year's draft class is deep and features talented prospects all throughout the first round. Although all the talk has been between Deandre Ayton, who is expected to go No. 1, and Real Madrid sensation Luka Doncic, who just won the Spanish league title on Tuesday, there is something to boast about with this entire draft class.
With a lot of talented players in this year's draft, it will be challenging for teams to draft their player of choice but it is also difficult to put together a mock draft. Without further ado, Sully Akbari, Christopher Jeter, Richard Martinez, and Chris Robbins thought long and hard to put together their final version of their own mock draft for the first round.
Sully's Mock Draft
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
2. Sacramento: Marvin Bagley III
3. Atlanta: Jaren Jackson Jr.
4. Memphis: Luka Doncic
5. Dallas: Mohamed Bamba
6. Orlando: Trae Young
7. Chicago: Mikal Bridges
8. Cleveland: Wendall Carter Jr.
9. New York: Michael Porter Jr.
10. Philadelphia: Kevin Knox
11. Charlotte: Colin Sexton
12. L.A. Clippers: Miles Bridges
13. L.A. Clippers: Zhaire Smith
14. Denver: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
15. Washington: Robert Williams
16. Phoenix: Aaron Holiday
17. Milwaukee: Lonnie Walker IV
18. San Antonio: Troy Brown
19. Atlanta: Kevin Huerter
20. Minnesota: Donte DiVencenzo
21. Utah: Jacob Evans
22. Chicago: Chandler Hutchison
23. Indiana: Ketia Bates-Diop
24. Portland: Josh Okogie
25. L.A. Lakers: Moritz Wagner
26. Philadelphia: Jerome Robinson
27. Boston: Grayson Allen
28. Golden State: De'Anthony Melton
29. Brooklyn: Mitchell Robinson
30. Atlanta: Jalen Brunson
Christopher's Mock Draft
1. Phoenix: Luka Doncic
2. Sacramento: Deandre Ayton
3. Atlanta: Marvin Bagley III
4. Memphis: Mohamed Bamba
5. Dallas: Jaren Jackson Jr.
6. Orlando: Wendall Carter Jr.
7. Chicago: Michael Porter Jr.
8. Cleveland: Trae Young
9. New York: Kevin Knox
10. Philadelphia: Mikal Bridges
11. Charlotte: Miles Bridges
12. L.A. Clippers: Colin Sexton
13. L.A. Clippers: Robert Williams
14. Denver: Zhaire Smith
15. Washington: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
16. Phoenix: Lonnie Walker IV
17. Milwaukee: Aaron Holiday
18. San Antonio: Jacob Evans
19. Atlanta: Gary Trent Jr.
20. Minnesota: Jerome Robinson
21. Utah: Troy Brown
22. Chicago: Chandler Hutchison
23. Indiana: Elie Okobo
24. Portland: Kevin Huerter
25. L.A. Lakers: Dzanan Musa
26. Philadelphia: Ketia Bates-Diop
27. Boston: Donte DiVencenzo
28. Golden State: Khyri Thomas
29. Brooklyn: Anfernee Simons
30. Atlanta: Melvin Frazier
Richard's Mock Draft
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
2. Sacramento: Marvin Bagley III
3. Atlanta: Jaren Jackson Jr.
4. Memphis: Luka Doncic
5. Dallas: Michael Porter Jr.
6. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
7. Chicago: Wendall Carter Jr.
8. Cleveland: Mikal Bridges
9. New York: Trae Young
10. Philadelphia: Miles Bridges
11. Charlotte: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
12. L.A. Clippers: Colin Sexton
13. L.A. Clippers: Lonnie Walker IV
14. Denver: Kevin Knox
15. Washington: Robert Williams
16. Phoenix: Zhaire Smith
17. Milwaukee: Donte DiVencenzo
18. San Antonio: Elie Okobo
19. Atlanta: Khyri Thomas
20. Minnesota: Kevin Huerter
21. Utah: Aaron Holiday
22. Chicago: Jacob Evans
23. Indiana: Jalen Brunson
24. Portland: Ketia Bates-Diop
25. L.A. Lakers: Mitchell Robinson
26. Philadelphia: Dzanan Musa
27. Boston: Troy Brown
28. Golden State: Grayson Allen
29. Brooklyn: Gary Trent Jr.
30. Atlanta: Anfernee Simons
Chris's Mock Draft
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
2. Sacramento: Luka Doncic
3. Atlanta: Jaren Jackson Jr.
4. Memphis: Marvin Bagley III
5. Dallas: Mohamed Bamba
6. Orlando: Trae Young
7. Chicago: Wendall Carter Jr.
8. Cleveland: Michael Porter Jr.
9. New York: Mikal Bridges
10. Philadelphia: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
11. Charlotte: Miles Bridges
12. L.A. Clippers: Colin Sexton
13. L.A. Clippers: Kevin Knox
14. Denver: Dzanan Musa
15. Washington: Robert Williams
16. Phoenix: Aaron Holiday
17. Milwaukee: Chimezie Metu
18. San Antonio: Keita Bates-Diop
19. Atlanta: Zhaire Smith
20. Minnesota: Emmanuel Akot
21. Utah: Justin Jackson
22. Chicago: Mitchell Robinson
23. Indiana: Shake Milton
24. Portland: Omari Spellman
25. L.A. Lakers: Khyri Thomas
26. Philadelphia: Rodions Kurucs
27. Boston: Grayson Allen
28. Golden State: Moritz Wagner
29. Brooklyn: Lonnie Walker IV
30. Atlanta: Jalen Brunson
That concludes our mock draft finale. We will have full live coverage of the draft. so make sure to tune in tomorrow as the 2018 NBA Draft will commence at 7 p.m. ET.