Washington Wizards acquire Austin Rivers from Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns decline option of Alex Len, release Elfrid Payton

With the arrival of Deandre Ayton, Len became more expendable. The high price tag of Payton along with his consistency made him more expendable. With more flexibility, the Suns can try to add a point guard or stretch forward in free agency.

Alex Len #21 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass around Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena |April 7, 2018 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America|

As first reported by Scott Borrow of AZCentral.com, the Phoenix Suns will renounce the rights to Elfrid Payton and Alex Len, making them free agents and clearing around $10 million in cap space.

The decision to part ways with both players is no surprise. When the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton in the NBA Draft, Len became more expendable. Payton, whom the Suns acquired last February from Orlando in exchange for a second-round pick, was very inconsistent during his tenure with the Suns. Payton became disposable when the Suns drafted Elie Okobo in the second-round of the draft.

 