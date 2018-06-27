Phoenix Suns decline option of Alex Len, release Elfrid Payton

As first reported by Scott Borrow of AZCentral.com, the Phoenix Suns will renounce the rights to Elfrid Payton and Alex Len, making them free agents and clearing around $10 million in cap space.

The decision to part ways with both players is no surprise. When the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton in the NBA Draft, Len became more expendable. Payton, whom the Suns acquired last February from Orlando in exchange for a second-round pick, was very inconsistent during his tenure with the Suns. Payton became disposable when the Suns drafted Elie Okobo in the second-round of the draft.