Shaquille Harrison deserves a second look by the Phoenix Suns

There are many story lines that the Phoenix Suns franchise and fan base are keeping a close eye one.

Between Deandre Ayton’s showcase, Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson gelling together and Dragan Bender’s low production, there is one more player that everyone should be watching. That is second year guard out of Tulsa, Shaquille Harrison.

In three games, Harrison averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game and averaged 25.3 minutes per game during his stay in Las Vegas. In 23 games last season, Harrison tallied 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Harrison, along with guard Davon Reed, are on the bubble as their guaranteed contract date was pushed back until after the summer league.

As the league awaits their decision, Harrison is worth the Suns giving another chance.

Needed depth