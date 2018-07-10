Houston Rockets lose key piece in Luc Mbah a Moute

Shaquille Harrison deserves a second look by the Phoenix Suns

The sophomore guard from Tulsa deserves a second look from the Phoenix Suns based off a solid performance during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Shaquille Harrison #10 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 28, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. |Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images|

There are many story lines that the Phoenix Suns franchise and fan base are keeping a close eye one. 

Between Deandre Ayton’s showcase, Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson gelling together and Dragan Bender’s low production, there is one more player that everyone should be watching. That is second year guard out of Tulsa, Shaquille Harrison.

In three games, Harrison averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game and averaged 25.3 minutes per game during his stay in Las Vegas. In 23 games last season, Harrison tallied 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Harrison, along with guard Davon Reed, are on the bubble as their guaranteed contract date was pushed back until after the summer league.

As the league awaits their decision, Harrison is worth the Suns giving another chance.

Needed depth