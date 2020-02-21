Hawks host Quavo Night

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the first annual Quavo Night, honoring the rapper from the group 'Migos', Quavo Huncho.

All game attendees received a free shirt emblazoned to memorialize the event.

The Atlanta-Made got to see an incredible performance by Trae Young. The second year player polished off the Miami Heat with a career-high performance: 50 points on 12 of 25 shooting with 8 assists and 8 made 3-pointers.

Young gifted his game-worn City Edition jersey to the night’s off-court star.

Quavo got Trae's jersey on Quavo Night after he dropped a career-high 50 PTS against the Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PhNUoICq5P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2020

Quavo has previously called himself a fan of Young. He even released a song titled 'IceTray', making reference to the Indiana product.