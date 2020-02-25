Bryant's widow files wrongful death suit against helicopter operator

Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death suit against the company that operated helicopter that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The suit claims negligence by the pilot that ultimately led to the fatal accident.

The suit also claims that the loss of love, affection, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support, counseling, and funeral expenses will be accounted for in the damages.

The 72-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Island Express Helicopters put the helicopter in the air when conditions were not safe for flying.

The company and the helicopter's pilot, Ara George Zobayan, had a "duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances," the suit says.

Pilot Ara Zobayan was among the nine people killed in the crash.