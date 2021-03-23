LaMelo Could Return This Season

The Charlotte Hornets rookie sensation, LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist, the team announced.

Ball, who was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, will be re-evaluated in four weeks and there's a chance he could be back this season.

The Hornets guard is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals (7th in the NBA) per game in 41 contests. Amongst rookies, Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is third in rebounds.

In his in his 21 league starts, he is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

Ball is the only player over the last 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star Break.

Ball won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month Awards in January and February and is this season's Rookie of the Year frontrunner.