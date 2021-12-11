Highlights and Best Moments: Nuggets 127-112 Spurs in NBA
Picture: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:12 AM6 days ago

Highlights

4:11 AM6 days ago

Thank you VAVEL friends

Thank you VAVEL friends for your attention tonight.

Until next time.

11:02 PM6 days ago

Final Score

The Nuggets are imposed with authority in the AT&T Center:

10:56 PM6 days ago

4th 0:11

Tre Jones makes free throw 1 of 1.
10:51 PM6 days ago

4th 1:55

Facundo Campazzo makes layup.
10:46 PM6 days ago

4th 2:39

Thaddeus Young makes layup.
10:41 PM6 days ago

4th 3:26

Monte Morris makes three point jumper.
10:36 PM6 days ago

4th 4:25

Keita Bates-Diop makes three point jumper.
10:31 PM6 days ago

4th 4:39

Facundo Campazzo makes three point jumper.
10:26 PM6 days ago

4th 4:58

Devin Vassell makes two point shot.
10:21 PM6 days ago

4th 5:10

Monte Morris makes three point jumper.
10:16 PM6 days ago

4th 5:27

Thaddeus Young makes two point shot.
10:11 PM6 days ago

4th 6:17

Keita Bates-Diop makes two point shot.
10:06 PM6 days ago

4th 7:10

Bryn Forbes makes three point jumper.
10:01 PM6 days ago

4th 7:35

Bryn Forbes makes 11-foot pullup jump shot.
9:56 PM6 days ago

4th 8:07

Tre Jones makes shot.
9:51 PM6 days ago

4th 9:01

Devin Vassell makes three point jumper.
9:46 PM6 days ago

4th 9:29

Thaddeus Young makes layup.
9:41 PM6 days ago

4th 10:27

Bones Hyland makes three point jumper.
9:36 PM6 days ago

End fo 3rd

Nuggets 103-74 Spurs
9:31 PM6 days ago

3rd 0:04

Devin Vassell makes two point shot.
9:26 PM6 days ago

3rd 1:56

Nikola Jokic makes two point shot.
9:21 PM6 days ago

3rd 3:08

Monte Morris makes layup.
9:16 PM6 days ago

3rd 5:12

Nikola Jokic makes two point shot.
9:11 PM6 days ago

3rd 6:07

Aaron Gordon makes three point jumper.
9:06 PM6 days ago

3rd 7:05

Bryn Forbes makes three pointer.
9:01 PM6 days ago

3rd 8:21

Nikola Jokic makes layup.
8:56 PM6 days ago

3rd 9:25

Nikola Jokic makes dunk.
8:51 PM6 days ago

3rd 9:53

Aaron Gordon makes two point shot.
8:46 PM6 days ago

3rd 10:35

Nikola Jokic makes three point jumper.
8:41 PM6 days ago

3rd 11:47

Monte Morris makes pullup jump shot.
8:36 PM7 days ago

Half-Time

The Nuggets lead at halftime:

Nuggets 72-56 Spurs

8:31 PM7 days ago

2nd 0:37

Nikola Jokic makes two point shot.
8:26 PM7 days ago

2nd 1:58

Bones Hyland makes two point shot.
8:21 PM7 days ago

2nd 2:52

Aaron Gordon makes driving dunk.
8:16 PM7 days ago

2nd 3:25

Dejounte Murray makes pullup jump shot.
8:11 PM7 days ago

2nd 4:10

Derrick White makes two point shot.
8:06 PM7 days ago

2nd 4:52

Markus Howard makes three point jumper.
8:01 PM7 days ago

2nd 5:28

Keldon Johnson makes three point jumper.
7:56 PM7 days ago

2nd 6:40

Markus Howard makes three point jumper.
7:51 PM7 days ago

2nd 7:50

Nikola Jokic makes two point shot.
7:46 PM7 days ago

2nd 8:06

Jakob Poeltl makes two point shot.
7:41 PM7 days ago

2nd 8:34

Markus Howard makes 26-foot three pointer.
7:36 PM7 days ago

2nd 9:33

Bones Hyland makes 28-foot three pointer.
7:31 PM7 days ago

2nd 10:29

Markus Howard makes 27-foot three pointer.
7:26 PM7 days ago

2nd 10:55

Bones Hyland makes 27-foot three point jumper.
7:21 PM7 days ago

2nd 11:22

Lonnie Walker IV makes 3-foot two point shot.
7:16 PM7 days ago

End of 1st

Nuggets 28-29 Spurs
7:11 PM7 days ago

1st 0:43

Devin Vassell makes 28-foot three point jumper.
7:06 PM7 days ago

1st 1:17

Lonnie Walker IV makes layup.
7:01 PM7 days ago

1st 2:02

Keita Bates-Diop makes free throw 2 of 2.
6:56 PM7 days ago

1st 2:33

Nikola Jokic makes 28-foot three point jumper.
6:51 PM7 days ago

1st 3:10

Nikola Jokic makes 27-foot three point jumper.
6:46 PM7 days ago

1st 3:29

Lonnie Walker IV makes free throw 2 of 2.
6:41 PM7 days ago

1st 4:23

Keldon Johnson makes free throw 2 of 2.
6:36 PM7 days ago

1st 5:10

Nikola Jokic makes two point shot.
6:31 PM7 days ago

1st 5:45

Davon Reed makes 24-foot three point jumper.
6:26 PM7 days ago

1st 6:18

Jakob Poeltl makes two point shot.
6:21 PM7 days ago

1st 6:58

Keldon Johnson makes 27-foot three point jumper.
6:16 PM7 days ago

1st 7:14

Jeff Green makes free throw 2 of 2.
6:11 PM7 days ago

1st 7:45

Nikola Jokic makes 26-foot three point jumper.
6:06 PM7 days ago

1st 8:38

Derrick White makes free throw 1 of 1.
6:01 PM7 days ago

1st 9:19

Nikola Jokic makes tip shot.
5:56 PM7 days ago

1st 9:42

Aaron Gordon makes free throw 1 of 1.
5:51 PM7 days ago

1st 11:20

Keldon Johnson makes 26-foot three point jumper.
5:46 PM7 days ago

1st 11:35

Aaron Gordon makes layup.
5:41 PM7 days ago

Start the game

Nikola Jokic vs Jakob Poeltl (Keldon Johnson gains possession).
5:36 PM7 days ago

All set at the AT&T Center

Everything is ready for the start of the game, the national anthem was sung in a beautiful ceremony and then we will have the kick-off.
5:31 PM7 days ago

Nuggets Injured

Jamal Murray (knee) is ruled out for this match.

Austin Rivers (Covid-19) is ruled out for this match.

Will Barton (illness) is in doubt.

5:26 PM7 days ago

Spurs Injured

Zach Collins (foot) are out of this match.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) is in doubt.

5:21 PM7 days ago

Nuggets starting lineup

This is the Nuggets starting lineup to face the Spurs:

5:16 PM7 days ago

Spurs starting lineup

This is the home team's starting lineup for tonight's game:

5:11 PM7 days ago

The Nuggets are arriving in a few minutes at the AT&T Center

The Nuggets, for their part, have left their concentration hotel for the AT&T Center, where they will arrive in a few more minutes to face the Spurs.

5:06 PM7 days ago

The arrival of the home team

The local team has arrived at the AT&T Center for a few minutes:

5:01 PM7 days ago

This is how the Nuggets arrive

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday's loss to San Antonio, posting his third straight triple-double and his fifth in 20 games this season. Popovich called Jokic the snakehead of the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, Will Barton added 19 and Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Denver Nuggets, who are 3-3 on the road.

The Nuggets were without Austin Rivers, who was out for the fifth straight game due to health and safety protocols.

4:56 PM7 days ago

This is how the Spurs arrive

The Spurs snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the Denver Nuggets in their previous game. The Spurs have struggled this season and have now slipped to 9-15 despite their most recent win.

“It was a good, competitive night,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “A lot of guys played well. We had one little period where we got a little sloppy, three or four turnovers, five or six possessions, there for a short period of time, but the defense held up and that allowed us to continue to play well."

Derrick White led the scoring for the Spurs with 23 points while Lonnie Walker had 21 points. Dejounte Murray nearly had a triple-double worth 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in another stellar performance.

4:51 PM7 days ago

Second duel between both teams

These two franchises met last Thursday at the AT&T Center. The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Denver Nuggets by 123-111. Aaron Gordon had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Derrick White had 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Texan team started the season with a record of 9 wins and 15 losses, ranking 12th in the Western Conference. While the Denver team began the season with a record of 12 wins and 13 losses, to reach the eighth position in the Western Conference.

4:46 PM7 days ago

Get Started

We start the coverage of the NBA this Saturday night.

Welcome and good night everyone.

4:41 PM7 days ago

Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

Let’s go guys!

4:36 PM7 days ago

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports Southwest and Altitude.

If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports App, AltitudeNOW and NBA Game Pass.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:31 PM7 days ago

What time is Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA 2021?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs on December 11th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Bolivia: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 11:30 PM

Chile: 10:30 PM 

Colombia: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 8:30 PM

USA (ET): 8:30 PM in Bally Sports Southwest / Altitude

Spain: 2:30 AM (December 12th)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Paraguay: 10:30 PM 

Peru: 8:30 PM 

Uruguay: 10:30 PM

Venezuela: 9:30 PM

4:26 PM7 days ago

Nuggets last starting lineup

50       Aaron Gordon

32       Jeff Green

15       Nikola Jokic

5          Will Barton

11       Monté Morris

4:21 PM7 days ago

Spurs last starting lineup

31       Keita Bates-Diop

17       Doug McDermott

25       Jakob Poltl

5          Dejounte Murray

4          Derrick White

4:16 PM7 days ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs in the second of a two-game miniseries in three days at Alamo City on Saturday.

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday's loss, posting his third straight triple-double and his fifth in 20 games this season. Popovich called Jokic the snakehead of the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, Will Barton added 19 and Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Nuggets, who are 3-3 on the road en route to their final game. The Nuggets were without Austin Rivers, who was out for the fifth straight game due to health and safety protocols.

4:11 PM7 days ago

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs beat Denver 123-111 on Thursday in a game that was the second of a round trip for the Nuggets and the sixth of a seven-game, 13-day road season.

The cost of playing back-to-back nights in New Orleans, where the Nuggets had to work overtime to beat the Pelicans, and then San Antonio was evident during Thursday's loss, when the Spurs won every quarter and dominated the statistics.

Derrick White had 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 21 off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs, who led throughout and never let the Nuggets get within five points in the fourth quarter.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Spurs, with Doug McDermott hitting 17 and Drew Eubanks scoring 14 points in the win, snapping the Spurs' two-game losing streak.

4:06 PM7 days ago

The match will be played at AT&T Center

The AT&T Center is a sports hall located in the city of San Antonio, Texas. Construction was completed in 2002, with a contribution from the San Antonio Spurs, an NBA team which plays its games in it.

The pavilion officially changed its name to the AT&T Center in January 2006 and has a capacity for 18,500 spectators in basketball games, which is reduced to 13,000 in ice hockey games. For other types of events, such as concerts or conventions, the capacity is 19,000 people.

4:01 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA 2021: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

VAVEL Logo