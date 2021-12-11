Highlights and Best Moments: Nuggets 127-112 Spurs in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you VAVEL friends
Until next time.
Final Score
4th 0:11
4th 1:55
4th 2:39
4th 3:26
4th 4:25
4th 4:39
4th 4:58
4th 5:10
4th 5:27
4th 6:17
4th 7:10
4th 7:35
4th 8:07
4th 9:01
4th 9:29
4th 10:27
End fo 3rd
3rd 0:04
3rd 1:56
3rd 3:08
3rd 5:12
3rd 6:07
3rd 7:05
3rd 8:21
3rd 9:25
3rd 9:53
3rd 10:35
3rd 11:47
Half-Time
Nuggets 72-56 Spurs
2nd 0:37
2nd 1:58
2nd 2:52
2nd 3:25
2nd 4:10
2nd 4:52
2nd 5:28
2nd 6:40
2nd 7:50
2nd 8:06
2nd 8:34
2nd 9:33
2nd 10:29
2nd 10:55
2nd 11:22
End of 1st
1st 0:43
1st 1:17
1st 2:02
1st 2:33
1st 3:10
1st 3:29
1st 4:23
1st 5:10
1st 5:45
1st 6:18
1st 6:58
1st 7:14
1st 7:45
1st 8:38
1st 9:19
1st 9:42
1st 11:20
1st 11:35
Start the game
All set at the AT&T Center
Nuggets Injured
Austin Rivers (Covid-19) is ruled out for this match.
Will Barton (illness) is in doubt.
Spurs Injured
Keldon Johnson (ankle) is in doubt.
Nuggets starting lineup
Spurs starting lineup
The Nuggets are arriving in a few minutes at the AT&T Center
Final fits of the trip 💧#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/8MsAas7Rrn— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 11, 2021
The arrival of the home team
pregame drip 😎#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Xhyr5nxs0E— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 12, 2021
This is how the Nuggets arrive
Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, Will Barton added 19 and Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Denver Nuggets, who are 3-3 on the road.
The Nuggets were without Austin Rivers, who was out for the fifth straight game due to health and safety protocols.
This is how the Spurs arrive
“It was a good, competitive night,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “A lot of guys played well. We had one little period where we got a little sloppy, three or four turnovers, five or six possessions, there for a short period of time, but the defense held up and that allowed us to continue to play well."
Derrick White led the scoring for the Spurs with 23 points while Lonnie Walker had 21 points. Dejounte Murray nearly had a triple-double worth 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in another stellar performance.
Second duel between both teams
The Texan team started the season with a record of 9 wins and 15 losses, ranking 12th in the Western Conference. While the Denver team began the season with a record of 12 wins and 13 losses, to reach the eighth position in the Western Conference.
Get Started
Welcome and good night everyone.
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Let’s go guys!
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports App, AltitudeNOW and NBA Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA 2021?
Argentina: 10:30 PM
Bolivia: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 11:30 PM
Chile: 10:30 PM
Colombia: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 8:30 PM
USA (ET): 8:30 PM in Bally Sports Southwest / Altitude
Spain: 2:30 AM (December 12th)
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Paraguay: 10:30 PM
Peru: 8:30 PM
Uruguay: 10:30 PM
Venezuela: 9:30 PM
Nuggets last starting lineup
32 Jeff Green
15 Nikola Jokic
5 Will Barton
11 Monté Morris
Spurs last starting lineup
17 Doug McDermott
25 Jakob Poltl
5 Dejounte Murray
4 Derrick White
Denver Nuggets
Denver's Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday's loss, posting his third straight triple-double and his fifth in 20 games this season. Popovich called Jokic the snakehead of the Nuggets.
Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, Will Barton added 19 and Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Nuggets, who are 3-3 on the road en route to their final game. The Nuggets were without Austin Rivers, who was out for the fifth straight game due to health and safety protocols.
Triple-double #⃣6⃣2⃣ of Nikola's career last night 🃏— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 10, 2021
22 PTS | 13 REB | 10 AST pic.twitter.com/fcvfig1GQv
San Antonio Spurs
The cost of playing back-to-back nights in New Orleans, where the Nuggets had to work overtime to beat the Pelicans, and then San Antonio was evident during Thursday's loss, when the Spurs won every quarter and dominated the statistics.
Derrick White had 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 21 off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs, who led throughout and never let the Nuggets get within five points in the fourth quarter.
Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Spurs, with Doug McDermott hitting 17 and Drew Eubanks scoring 14 points in the win, snapping the Spurs' two-game losing streak.
Teamwork makes the dream work 🤝— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 11, 2021
The squad dished out 32 dimes last night! We're currently second in the league in assists per game with 27.9 👀 @FrostBank | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/3d9i7BRxg9
The match will be played at AT&T Center
The pavilion officially changed its name to the AT&T Center in January 2006 and has a capacity for 18,500 spectators in basketball games, which is reduced to 13,000 in ice hockey games. For other types of events, such as concerts or conventions, the capacity is 19,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA 2021: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.