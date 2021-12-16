Highlights and Best Moments: Bucks 112-116 Pelicans in NBA
Picture: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:13 AM3 hours ago

Highlights

5:10 AM3 hours ago

Thank you VAVEL friends

Thank you VAVEL friends for your support and company tonight.

Let them rest.

10:53 PM10 hours ago

Final Score

Pelicans win a close one in overtime!

10:48 PM10 hours ago

OT 0:11

Devonte' Graham makes free throw 2 of 2.
10:43 PM10 hours ago

OT 0:43

Herbert Jones makes layup.
10:38 PM10 hours ago

OT 0:51

Jrue Holiday makes pullup jump shot.
10:33 PM10 hours ago

OT 1:43

Pat Connaughton makes three point jumper.
10:28 PM10 hours ago

OT 2:07

Devonte' Graham makes three point jumper. 
10:23 PM10 hours ago

OT 2:35

Jrue Holiday makes two point shot.
10:18 PM10 hours ago

OT 3:00

Josh Hart makes pullup jump shot.
10:13 PM10 hours ago

OT 3:49

Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jumper.
10:08 PM11 hours ago

OT 4:35

Jrue Holiday makes pullup jump shot.
10:03 PM11 hours ago

End of 4th

Bucks 103-103 Pelicans

We're going to overtime!

9:58 PM11 hours ago

4th 0:33

Jrue Holiday makes driving layup.
9:53 PM11 hours ago

4th 1:55

Jrue Holiday makes free throw 2 of 2.
9:48 PM11 hours ago

4th 2:42

George Hill makes layup.
9:43 PM11 hours ago

4th 3:04

Devonte' Graham makes three point jumper.
9:38 PM11 hours ago

4th 4:06

Jonas Valanciunas makes hook shot.
9:33 PM11 hours ago

4th 5:16

Jrue Holiday makes two point shot.
9:28 PM11 hours ago

4th 6:39

Jonas Valanciunas makes layup.
9:23 PM11 hours ago

4th 7:38

Grayson Allen makes free throw 2 of 2.
9:18 PM11 hours ago

4th 8:47

Jonas Valanciunas makes layup.
9:13 PM11 hours ago

4th 9:18

Josh Hart makes two point shot.
9:08 PM12 hours ago

4th 10:47

George Hill makes jumper.
9:03 PM12 hours ago

4th 11:42

Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jumper. 
8:58 PM12 hours ago

End of 3rd

Bucks 77-77 Pelicans
8:53 PM12 hours ago

3rd 0:31

Jrue Holiday makes layup.
8:48 PM12 hours ago

3rd 0:39

Tomas Satoransky makes jumper.
8:43 PM12 hours ago

3rd 1:34

Grayson Allen makes three point shot.
8:38 PM12 hours ago

3rd 2:47

Grayson Allen makes three point jumper.
8:33 PM12 hours ago

3rd 4:25

Grayson Allen makes three point jumper.
8:28 PM12 hours ago

3rd 5:39

Willy Hernangomez makes free throw 2 of 2.
8:23 PM12 hours ago

3rd 6:00

Devonte' Graham makes three point jumper.
8:18 PM12 hours ago

3rd 6:53

Grayson Allen makes three point jumper.
8:13 PM12 hours ago

3rd 7:27

Pat Connaughton makes two point shot.
8:08 PM13 hours ago

3rd 8:29

Jordan Nwora makes driving layup.
8:03 PM13 hours ago

3rd 9:38

Brandon Ingram makes dunk.
7:58 PM13 hours ago

3rd 10:02

Herbert Jones makes free throw 1 of 2.
7:53 PM13 hours ago

3rd 10:31

Brandon Ingram makes three point jumper.
7:48 PM13 hours ago

3rd 11:46

Jonas Valanciunas makes two point shot.
7:43 PM13 hours ago

Half-Time

Bucks 49-52 Pelicans
7:38 PM13 hours ago

2nd 0:47

Devonte' Graham makes three point jumper.
7:33 PM13 hours ago

2nd 1:35

Jrue Holiday makes two point shot.
7:28 PM13 hours ago

2nd 1:57

Jonas Valanciunas makes layup.
7:23 PM13 hours ago

2nd 2:18

Jrue Holiday makes two point shot.
7:18 PM13 hours ago

2nd 3:23

Jrue Holiday makes two point shot.
7:13 PM13 hours ago

2nd 4:06

Josh Hart makes free throw 2 of 2.
7:08 PM14 hours ago

2nd 4:34

DeMarcus Cousins makes layup.
7:03 PM14 hours ago

2nd 5:56

Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jumper.
6:58 PM14 hours ago

2nd 7:36

Jonas Valanciunas makes dunk.
6:53 PM14 hours ago

2nd 8:17

Devonte' Graham makes three point jumper.
6:48 PM14 hours ago

2nd 9:01

Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jumper.
6:43 PM14 hours ago

2nd 10:07

Grayson Allen makes three point jumper.
6:38 PM14 hours ago

2nd 11:18

Jonas Valanciunas makes tip shot.
6:33 PM14 hours ago

End of 1st

Bucks 28-21 Pelicans
6:28 PM14 hours ago

1st 0:54

Jrue Holiday makes driving layup.
6:23 PM14 hours ago

1st 1:42

Rodney Hood makes driving layup.
6:18 PM14 hours ago

1st 2:30

Jordan Nwora makes three point jumper.
6:13 PM14 hours ago

1st 3:30

Josh Hart makes driving layup.
6:08 PM15 hours ago

1st 4:10

Jordan Nwora makes three point jumper.
6:03 PM15 hours ago

1st 5:08

Jordan Nwora makes three point jumper.
5:58 PM15 hours ago

1st 5:57

Jonas Valanciunas makes free throw 2 of 2.
5:53 PM15 hours ago

1st 6:44

Brandon Ingram makes jumper.
5:48 PM15 hours ago

1st 8:18

Brandon Ingram makes technical free throw.
5:43 PM15 hours ago

1st 8:54

Brandon Ingram makes free throw 2 of 2.
5:38 PM15 hours ago

1st 9:28

Herbert Jones makes free throw 1 of 2.
5:33 PM15 hours ago

1st 10:00

Jonas Valanciunas makes layup.
5:28 PM15 hours ago

1st 10:54

DeMarcus Cousins makes two point shot.
5:23 PM15 hours ago

1st 11:19

Herbert Jones makes dunk.
5:18 PM15 hours ago

The Game Start

DeMarcus Cousins vs Jonas Valanciunas (Grayson Allen gains possession).
5:13 PM15 hours ago

All Set

Everything is ready for the start of the game, the two teams are already on the court practicing and fine-tuning the last details for the kick-off.

Next Bucks vs Pelicans:

5:08 PM16 hours ago

National Anthem Ceremony

The National Anthem is sung in a beautiful and emotional pre-game ceremony at the Smoothie King Center.

We are just minutes away from starting.

5:03 PM16 hours ago

The arrival of the Pelicans

The arrival of the Pelicans to the Smoothie King Center a few minutes ago, to face the NBA Champions:

4:58 PM16 hours ago

Starting lineup Bucks

The starting lineup of the NBA Champion for tonight:

4:53 PM16 hours ago

Injury report Bucks

Players ruled out for tonight's game:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Covid-19).

Donte DiVincenzo (Covid-19).

Brook Lopez (back).

Wesley Matthews (Covid-19).

Semi Ojeleye (calf).

Bobby Portis (Covid-19).

 

Questionable:

Khris Middleton (knee).

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (calf).

4:48 PM16 hours ago

Injury report Pelicans

Players ruled out for tonight's game:

Zion Williamson (foot).

Didi Louzada (suspended).

Daulton Hommes (lower leg).

4:43 PM16 hours ago

Starting lineup Pelicans

This is the Starting 5:

4:38 PM16 hours ago

This is how the Bucks arrive

While the NBA Champion, the Milwaukee Bucks started this NBA season with a record of 19 wins and 11 losses, ranking second in the Eastern Conference. The last game they played was on Wednesday, December 15, against the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum, where they won by 114-99. Jrue Holiday contributed 26 points, 4 rebounds and 14 assists, while Bobby Portis added 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Bucks have been in good shape since the return of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to the starting lineup. They have won five of their last seven games to go to 19-11 despite having multiple players on security protocols. With seven players out, including Giannis Antetokounmpo in safety protocols, Jrue Holiday stepped up to help the Bucks beat the Pacers.

4:33 PM16 hours ago

This is how the Pelicans arrive

The New Orleans Pelicans started this season with a record of 9 wins and 21 losses, ranking 14th in the Western Conference. The last game they played was on Wednesday, December 15, against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, where they won 113-110. Brandon Ingram contributed 34 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, while Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points. and 16 rebounds.

The Pelicans haven't had much joy this season, but Devonte Graham's 61-foot shot on the last gasp of the game provided some spark as the Pels beat the Thunder 113-110. The Pelicans are now 9-21 in the NBA.

4:28 PM16 hours ago

Get Started

We begin coverage this Friday night of the NBA.

Welcome and good afternoon.

4:23 PM16 hours ago

Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.

 

Let’s go guys!

4:18 PM16 hours ago

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

 

If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports App and NBA League Pass.

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:13 PM16 hours ago

What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA 2021?

This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans on December 17th, 2021 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 10:00 PM

 

Bolivia: 9:00 PM

 

Brazil: 11:00 PM

 

Chile: 10:00 PM 

 

Colombia: 8:00 PM

 

Ecuador: 8:00 PM

 

USA (ET): 8:00 PM in Bally Sports New Orleans / Bally Sports Wisconsin.

 

Spain: 2:00 AM (December 18th)

 

Mexico: 7:00 PM

 

Paraguay: 10:00 PM 

 

Peru: 8:00 PM 

 

Uruguay: 10:00 PM

 

Venezuela: 9:00 PM

4:08 PM17 hours ago

Bucks last starting lineup

24 P. Connaughton

13 J. Nwora

9 B. Portis

21 J. Holiday

7 G. Allen

4:03 PM17 hours ago

Pelicans last starting lineup

14 B. Ingram 

5 H. Jones

17 J. Valanciunas 

3 J. Hart

4 D. Graham

3:58 PM17 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and six other players to emerge victorious on their last visit. They played without centers DeMarcus Cousins ​​(staff) and Brook Lopez (back surgery), forward Semi Ojeleye (calf) and guards Wes Matthews (health) and Donte DiVincenzo (security protocols).

Winners of 13 of their last 16 games, the Bucks will very likely improvise another lineup this Friday night when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Playing without Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) and Khris Middleton (hyperextended left knee) among others, Milwaukee relied on a spirited effort from Jrue Holiday in their 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday night. Holiday accumulated 26 points and 14 assists in that game.

3:53 PM17 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have risen from a disastrous 3-16 start to the season by winning six of their last 11 games, something that seemed very difficult.

Devonte Graham sank a great 61-foot shot off the bell to send New Orleans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, previously also hitting a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the win. of the Pelicans 98-97 over the Utah Jazz on November 26. Very valuable last minute points for his team.

Graham made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with 15 points against the Thunder. Brandon Ingram had a great performance to score 34 points on Wednesday. He is averaging 27.9 points in his last eight games to increase his team-leading season average to 23.4.

3:48 PM17 hours ago

The match will be played at Smoothie King Center

The Smoothie King Center is a multipurpose indoor arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located in the central business district of the city, next to the Caesars Superdome. The stadium opened on October 19, 1999 as New Orleans Arena and has been the home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans since 2002.

The arena seats 17,805 people for concerts, 16,867 for Pelicans games, 18,500 for college basketball and Pelicans playoff games, 16,900 for ice hockey and sand soccer. It also has 2,800 club seats and 56 luxury suites.

3:43 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Alex CR and I’ll be your host for this game: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.

VAVEL Logo