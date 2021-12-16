Highlights and Best Moments: Bucks 112-116 Pelicans in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thank you VAVEL friends
Let them rest.
Final Score
OT 0:11
OT 0:43
OT 0:51
OT 1:43
OT 2:07
OT 2:35
OT 3:00
OT 3:49
OT 4:35
End of 4th
We're going to overtime!
4th 0:33
4th 1:55
4th 2:42
4th 3:04
4th 4:06
4th 5:16
4th 6:39
4th 7:38
4th 8:47
4th 9:18
4th 10:47
4th 11:42
End of 3rd
3rd 0:31
3rd 0:39
3rd 1:34
3rd 2:47
3rd 4:25
3rd 5:39
3rd 6:00
3rd 6:53
3rd 7:27
3rd 8:29
3rd 9:38
3rd 10:02
3rd 10:31
3rd 11:46
Half-Time
2nd 0:47
2nd 1:35
2nd 1:57
2nd 2:18
2nd 3:23
2nd 4:06
2nd 4:34
2nd 5:56
2nd 7:36
2nd 8:17
2nd 9:01
2nd 10:07
2nd 11:18
End of 1st
1st 0:54
1st 1:42
1st 2:30
1st 3:30
1st 4:10
1st 5:08
1st 5:57
1st 6:44
1st 8:18
1st 8:54
1st 9:28
1st 10:00
1st 10:54
1st 11:19
The Game Start
All Set
Next Bucks vs Pelicans:
National Anthem Ceremony
We are just minutes away from starting.
The arrival of the Pelicans
Pels are back at home tonight to take on the Bucks! Tune into Pels Live NOW for a preview of tonight's matchup.@PelicansNBA | #WBD pic.twitter.com/eR3Ivlzdrl— Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) December 18, 2021
Starting lineup Bucks
Boogie & Jordan getting their first start for the Bucks tonight in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/K6teBxGCQF— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 18, 2021
Injury report Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Covid-19).
Donte DiVincenzo (Covid-19).
Brook Lopez (back).
Wesley Matthews (Covid-19).
Semi Ojeleye (calf).
Bobby Portis (Covid-19).
Questionable:
Khris Middleton (knee).
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (calf).
Injury report Pelicans
Zion Williamson (foot).
Didi Louzada (suspended).
Daulton Hommes (lower leg).
Starting lineup Pelicans
This is how the Bucks arrive
The Bucks have been in good shape since the return of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton to the starting lineup. They have won five of their last seven games to go to 19-11 despite having multiple players on security protocols. With seven players out, including Giannis Antetokounmpo in safety protocols, Jrue Holiday stepped up to help the Bucks beat the Pacers.
This is how the Pelicans arrive
The Pelicans haven't had much joy this season, but Devonte Graham's 61-foot shot on the last gasp of the game provided some spark as the Pels beat the Thunder 113-110. The Pelicans are now 9-21 in the NBA.
Get Started
Welcome and good afternoon.
Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups.
Let’s go guys!
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Bally Sports App and NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA 2021?
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM in Bally Sports New Orleans / Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 18th)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM
Bucks last starting lineup
13 J. Nwora
9 B. Portis
21 J. Holiday
7 G. Allen
Pelicans last starting lineup
5 H. Jones
17 J. Valanciunas
3 J. Hart
4 D. Graham
Milwaukee Bucks
Winners of 13 of their last 16 games, the Bucks will very likely improvise another lineup this Friday night when they face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Playing without Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) and Khris Middleton (hyperextended left knee) among others, Milwaukee relied on a spirited effort from Jrue Holiday in their 114-99 win over the Indiana Pacers last Wednesday night. Holiday accumulated 26 points and 14 assists in that game.
Jrue Grit. 😤— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2021
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/6PgLXDZBOH
New Orleans Pelicans
Devonte Graham sank a great 61-foot shot off the bell to send New Orleans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, previously also hitting a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in the win. of the Pelicans 98-97 over the Utah Jazz on November 26. Very valuable last minute points for his team.
Graham made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range to finish with 15 points against the Thunder. Brandon Ingram had a great performance to score 34 points on Wednesday. He is averaging 27.9 points in his last eight games to increase his team-leading season average to 23.4.
the shot heard ‘round the NBA 🤫🚨 @Devonte4Graham pic.twitter.com/6UIfnJ4xNX— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021
The match will be played at Smoothie King Center
The arena seats 17,805 people for concerts, 16,867 for Pelicans games, 18,500 for college basketball and Pelicans playoff games, 16,900 for ice hockey and sand soccer. It also has 2,800 club seats and 56 luxury suites.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA 2021: Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!
So come with us to not miss any detail of what happens.