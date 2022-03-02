Highlights: Suns 120-90 Trail Blazers in NBA
Photo: NBA

1:31 AMa month ago

Teams stats

Suns x Blazers

FG%: 50% x 38.5%

Rebounds: 53 x 46

Assists: 32 x 22

Steals: 14 x 10

Blocks: 6 x 2

Turnovers: 14 x 18

1:28 AMa month ago

Game over

Suns 120 x 90 Trail Blazers
1:26 AMa month ago

Crashed it!

Bismack Biyombo with big dunk for Suns
1:20 AMa month ago

Timeout Portland

3 minutes to the end
1:16 AMa month ago

Bench player on the field

The two teams put their starters to rest given Phoenix's big lead. 5 minutes to the end.
1:13 AMa month ago

Cameron Johnson

Coming off the bench, Phoenix player is the leading scorer, with 20
1:08 AMa month ago

Big lead

Suns open more than 30 ahead
1:00 AMa month ago

End of the third quarter

Suns with 23 points ahead
12:53 AMa month ago

Timeout on the floor

2min27s left in the 3rd period
12:52 AMa month ago

From deep

Cameron Johnson with deep three for Phoenix
12:45 AMa month ago

Cameron Payne

Point guard reaches four fouls in the game
12:40 AMa month ago

Timeout Suns

Home team has significant lead by 17
12:33 AMa month ago

Team work

Cameron Payne gives good bounced pass to Deandre Ayton in the lane and he converts from half distance
12:29 AMa month ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
12:23 AMa month ago

Devin Booker

Earlier today, Devin Booker entered the league's health and safety protocols. That's why he's not playing tonight. He will miss a couple of games.
12:21 AMa month ago

Key performances so far

Phoenix: Mikal Bridges (13 pts), Jae Crowder (13 pts). From bench: Cameron Johnson (11 pts)

Portland: Anfernee Simons (11 pts, 5 assist.), Drew Eubanks (9 pts, 7 rebotes)

12:17 AMa month ago

Teams stats

Suns x Blazers

12:14 AMa month ago

Halftime

Suns 63 x 48 Trail Blazers
12:09 AMa month ago

On both sides of the ball

Drew Eubanks steals the ball on defense and picks up a foul on the act of the shot on offense. He misses one of the two free throws.
12:03 AMa month ago

Another timeout on the floor

12:01 AMa month ago

Slammed it

Drew Eubanks dunks it hard
11:57 PMa month ago

Anfernee Simons

Blazers point guard is the first one to pass the 10-point mark, with eleven up to now
11:51 PMa month ago

Timeout Suns

One-point lead remains for Phoenix
11:50 PMa month ago

Cameron Payne

Point guard converts from half distance against good defense
11:42 PMa month ago

End of first quarter

Home team leads by one
11:40 PMa month ago

Aaron Holiday

Suns player with the 2 and 1
11:34 PMa month ago

Timeout Portland

Suns ahead by nine
11:34 PMa month ago

Clock expired

Portland possession ends with turnover with no shot taken within the time
11:30 PMa month ago

Deandre Ayton

Center gets high pass in the lane, makes the spin against the defender and converts for two
11:24 PMa month ago

Timeout Suns

Home team leads by six
11:20 PMa month ago

2 and the foul

Jae Crowder adds two and picks up the foul, but misses from the line.
11:16 PMa month ago

Ball goes up

The game begins
11:04 PMa month ago

Blazers starters

11:03 PMa month ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
10:37 PMa month ago

Suns starters

10:18 PMa month ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Night of NBA basketball in Phoenix. Stay tuned.
7:20 PMa month ago

7:05 PMa month ago

Latest games between Suns vs Trail Blazers

The two teams met three times in the season so far. Phoenix won two, one at home and one on the road. Blazers had the victory on the other one, in Portland.
7:00 PMa month ago

Probable lineups of Suns vs Trail Blazers

Phoenix: Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton

Portland: Anfernee Simmons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby and Drew Eubanks

 

6:55 PMa month ago

Who will referee the game?

Crew chief: Kane Fitzgerald

Referee: Tyler Ford

Umpire: Aaron Smith

6:50 PMa month ago

Portland without Lillard and others

The visiting team is also going to play tonight with its biggest name: Damian Lillard (abdomen). He will be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks after progressing through the initial phase of his rehabilitation without setback.

Other players that are unavailable:

Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Cody Zeller, Joe Ingles, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow

6:45 PMa month ago

Suns without Chris Paul and more

Phoenix won't be able to play with their biggest star tonight: Chris Paul. The veteran point guard has an avulsion fracture of his right thumb and is slated to miss more 5-7 weeks.

Dario Saric remains out of the team since July, 2021, when he suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has no timetable to return.

Frank Kaminsky underwent successful knee surgery in January and will be re-evaluated in the next weeks.

Cameron Payne (wrist) is also out for tonight.

6:40 PMa month ago

The match will be played at the Footprint Center

The Suns vs Trail Blazers match will be played at the stadium Footprint Center, in Phoenix, with a capacity of 18,422 people.

The home team has a 26-7 record there so far, while Portland is currently 9-18 on the road.

6:35 PMa month ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Suns vs Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the leader of the West, and the whole league, Phoenix Suns (49-12) host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-36), currently in 11th in the same conference.

