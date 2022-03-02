Highlights: Suns 120-90 Trail Blazers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Teams stats
Game over
Crashed it!
Timeout Portland
Bench player on the field
Cameron Johnson
Big lead
End of the third quarter
Timeout on the floor
From deep
Cameron Payne
Timeout Suns
Team work
Second half begins
Devin Booker
Key performances so far
Portland: Anfernee Simons (11 pts, 5 assist.), Drew Eubanks (9 pts, 7 rebotes)
Teams stats
Aproveitamento de quadra: 50% x 45.2%
Rebotes: 24 x 26
Assistências: 18 x 12
Roubos de bola: 10 x 5
Tocos: 4 x 1
Turnovers: 8 x 12
Halftime
On both sides of the ball
Another timeout on the floor
Slammed it
Anfernee Simons
Timeout Suns
Cameron Payne
End of first quarter
Aaron Holiday
Timeout Portland
Clock expired
Deandre Ayton
Timeout Suns
2 and the foul
Ball goes up
Blazers starters
Starting 5 for tonight's action in Phoenix.
1⃣ @AnferneeSimons
1⃣1⃣ @joshhart
1⃣6⃣ @EllebyCj
1⃣9⃣ @elijahhughes4_
2⃣4⃣ @DrewEubanks12 #RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/an7Sq3HSXy — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 3, 2022
Little delay
Suns starters
Starters vs Blazers!#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/lYoF0vxnT9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 3, 2022
Good evening
Tune in here Suns vs Trail Blazers Live Score
How to watch Suns - Trail Blazers Live Stream?
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Suns-Trail Blazers match for NBA?
Argentina: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11 PM in NBA League Pass,
Brazil: 12 AM in ESPN / Star+
Canada: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10 PM in ESPN
Mexico: 9 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 4 AM (Thursday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 10 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12 AM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Suns vs Trail Blazers
Probable lineups of Suns vs Trail Blazers
Portland: Anfernee Simmons, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby and Drew Eubanks
Who will referee the game?
Referee: Tyler Ford
Umpire: Aaron Smith
Portland without Lillard and others
Other players that are unavailable:
Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Cody Zeller, Joe Ingles, Jusuf Nurkic, Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow
Suns without Chris Paul and more
Dario Saric remains out of the team since July, 2021, when he suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has no timetable to return.
Frank Kaminsky underwent successful knee surgery in January and will be re-evaluated in the next weeks.
Cameron Payne (wrist) is also out for tonight.
The match will be played at the Footprint Center
The home team has a 26-7 record there so far, while Portland is currently 9-18 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Suns vs Trail Blazers Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the leader of the West, and the whole league, Phoenix Suns (49-12) host the Portland Trail Blazers (25-36), currently in 11th in the same conference.
FG%: 50% x 38.5%
Rebounds: 53 x 46
Assists: 32 x 22
Steals: 14 x 10
Blocks: 6 x 2
Turnovers: 14 x 18