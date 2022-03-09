Highlights: Chicago Bulls 114-108 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:11 PM19 days ago

Thanks

We thank you for your attention during the broadcast of this game and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
10:27 PM19 days ago

END GAME ✔

Chicago Bulls beat Detroit Pistons 114-108
10:23 PM19 days ago

4Q 0:14

CHICAGO BULLS TURN THE SCORE AROUND, NOW UP BY TWO POINTS
10:16 PM19 days ago

4Q 2:13

Detroit Pistons time out
10:16 PM19 days ago

4Q 5:28

Zach LaVine catches a pass in space, streaks, shoots and scores for three on the Bulls.
10:09 PM19 days ago

4Q 7:04

Chicago Bulls time out
10:08 PM19 days ago

4Q 10:00

Rodney McGruder scores two points for Pistons
9:59 PM19 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reach the last quarter of the game, everything is defined
9:48 PM19 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Finish the third episode of the game
9:47 PM19 days ago

3Q 1:00

Cade Cunningham double for Detroit, win game by seven points
9:46 PM19 days ago

3Q 3:00

Great team play by the Pistons.

Jerami Grant scores a double-double

9:45 PM19 days ago

3Q 6:26

Chicago Bulls time out
9:44 PM19 days ago

3Q 8:41

DeMar DeRozan hits two free throws for the Bulls
9:41 PM19 days ago

3Q 10:33

DeMar DeRozan's erratic throw for two points
9:40 PM19 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime the third quarter is already played
9:05 PM19 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

Detroit Pistons beat Chicago Bulls by three points
9:04 PM19 days ago

2Q 0:37

Saddiq Bey three-pointer for Pistons, win it by one unit
9:03 PM19 days ago

2Q 2:00

Detroit Pistons time out
9:02 PM19 days ago

2Q 4:29

Great individual play by Isaiah Livers, who scores two points for Detroit. The local offense works wonders
8:59 PM19 days ago

2Q 7:38

Chicago Bulls time out
8:51 PM19 days ago

2Q 10:02

Great jumpshoot by Kelly Olynyk to score two points at home.
8:49 PM19 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second quarter of the game begins
8:43 PM19 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

The Pistons momentarily win the game by one point.
8:42 PM19 days ago

1Q 1:22

Coby White scores a three-pointer for the Bulls, the game has a two-point difference.
8:33 PM19 days ago

1Q 4:45

TRIPLE!

Cade Cunningham hits a three-pointer for the Pistons

8:20 PM19 days ago

1Q 7:12

Cade Cunningham gains an offensive rebound, but throws an errant pass.
8:19 PM19 days ago

1Q 9:04

Zach LaVine assist to Nikola Vucevic and scores two points for the Bulls.
8:18 PM19 days ago

1Q 11:29

Zach LaVine opens the scoring for Chicago Bulls, two points for visitors
8:14 PM19 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS 🏀

The game between the Bulls and the Pistons is already being played from the Little Caecers Arena.
8:13 PM19 days ago

The fact ❗

The last game played between the two teams ended with a 133-87 victory for the Chicago Bulls over the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons have not been able to beat Chicago this season.
8:07 PM19 days ago

Detroit Pistons starting line-up



7:44 PM19 days ago

Chicago Bulls starting line-up

7:38 PM19 days ago

Last five Detroit Pistons games

3/7/22    vs ATL    WIN 113-110 OT
3/4/22    vs IND    WIN 111-106
3/3/22    vs TOR    WIN 108-106
3/1/22    vs WSH    LOST 116-113
2/27/22   vs CHA    WIN 127-126 OT
7:36 PM19 days ago

Last five Chicago Bulls games

3/7/22 vs PHI LOST 121-106
3/4/22 vs MIL LOST 118-112
3/3/22 vs ATL LOST 130-124
2/28/22 vs MIA LOST 112-99
2/26/22 vs MEM LOST 116-110
7:26 PM19 days ago

Not far to go

In less than an hour the game between Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
12:56 PM20 days ago

Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
12:51 PM20 days ago

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:46 PM20 days ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2021-22 season?

Argentina: 21:00 
Bolivia: 20:00 
Brazil: 21:00 
Chile: 21:00 
Colombia: 19:00 
Ecuador: 19:00 
United States (ET): 19:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 02:00 hours 
Mexico: 18:00 hours 
Paraguay: 21:00 hours 
Peru: 19:00 hours 
Uruguay: 21:00 
12:41 PM20 days ago

Detroit Pistons last line-up

Jerami Grant

Saddiq Bey

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph

12:36 PM20 days ago

Chicago Bulls last line-up

DeMar DeRozan

Javonte Green

Tristan Thompson

Zach LaVine

Ayo Dosunmu

12:31 PM20 days ago

Detroit Pistons key player

Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 28 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.




 

12:26 PM20 days ago

Chicago Bulls key player

DeMar DeRozan is the key player for the Chicago Bulls. The former Sacramento Spurs player plays the shooting guard position, being one of the most recognized players in the NBA for playing this position. In his last participation with the Bulls he scored 23 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds.
12:21 PM20 days ago

How does Detroit Pistons arrive?

The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 18 wins and 47 losses, Detroit is second to last in the NBA Eastern Conference standings in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113-110.
12:16 PM20 days ago

How does Chicago Bulls arrive?

Chicago Bulls come into this game after losing to Philadelphia 76ers by 121-106. Currently the Chicago team is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a total of 39 wins and 26 losses. They are on a five-game winless streak.
12:11 PM20 days ago

Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena is a multi-sport venue located in the city of Detroit in Michigan, has a capacity of 20,491 spectators and opened on September 5, 2017.



12:06 PM20 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo