Highlights: Chicago Bulls 114-108 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022

END GAME ✔
Chicago Bulls beat Detroit Pistons 114-108
4Q 0:14
CHICAGO BULLS TURN THE SCORE AROUND, NOW UP BY TWO POINTS
4Q 2:13
Detroit Pistons time out
4Q 5:28
Zach LaVine catches a pass in space, streaks, shoots and scores for three on the Bulls.
4Q 7:04
Chicago Bulls time out
4Q 10:00
Rodney McGruder scores two points for Pistons
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reach the last quarter of the game, everything is defined
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Finish the third episode of the game
3Q 1:00
Cade Cunningham double for Detroit, win game by seven points
3Q 3:00
Great team play by the Pistons.
Jerami Grant scores a double-double
3Q 6:26
Chicago Bulls time out
3Q 8:41
DeMar DeRozan hits two free throws for the Bulls
3Q 10:33
DeMar DeRozan's erratic throw for two points
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime the third quarter is already played
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
Detroit Pistons beat Chicago Bulls by three points
2Q 0:37
Saddiq Bey three-pointer for Pistons, win it by one unit
2Q 2:00
Detroit Pistons time out
2Q 4:29
Great individual play by Isaiah Livers, who scores two points for Detroit. The local offense works wonders
2Q 7:38
Chicago Bulls time out
2Q 10:02
Great jumpshoot by Kelly Olynyk to score two points at home.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second quarter of the game begins
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
The Pistons momentarily win the game by one point.
1Q 1:22
Coby White scores a three-pointer for the Bulls, the game has a two-point difference.
1Q 4:45
TRIPLE!
Cade Cunningham hits a three-pointer for the Pistons
1Q 7:12
Cade Cunningham gains an offensive rebound, but throws an errant pass.
1Q 9:04
Zach LaVine assist to Nikola Vucevic and scores two points for the Bulls.
1Q 11:29
Zach LaVine opens the scoring for Chicago Bulls, two points for visitors
THE MATCH BEGINS 🏀
The game between the Bulls and the Pistons is already being played from the Little Caecers Arena.
The fact ❗
The last game played between the two teams ended with a 133-87 victory for the Chicago Bulls over the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons have not been able to beat Chicago this season.
The Pistons have not been able to beat Chicago this season.
Detroit Pistons starting line-up
Chicago Bulls starting line-up
Vooch is back in the starting lineup tonight against Detroit.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/4NinmVocbR — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 9, 2022
Last five Detroit Pistons games
3/7/22 vs ATL WIN 113-110 OT
3/4/22 vs IND WIN 111-106
3/3/22 vs TOR WIN 108-106
3/1/22 vs WSH LOST 116-113
2/27/22 vs CHA WIN 127-126 OT
Last five Chicago Bulls games
3/7/22 vs PHI LOST 121-106
3/4/22 vs MIL LOST 118-112
3/3/22 vs ATL LOST 130-124
2/28/22 vs MIA LOST 112-99
2/26/22 vs MEM LOST 116-110
Not far to go
In less than an hour the game between Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Argentina: 21:00
Bolivia: 20:00
Brazil: 21:00
Chile: 21:00
Colombia: 19:00
Ecuador: 19:00
United States (ET): 19:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 02:00 hours
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00
Detroit Pistons last line-up
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph
Chicago Bulls last line-up
DeMar DeRozan
Javonte Green
Tristan Thompson
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu
Detroit Pistons key player
Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 28 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.
Chicago Bulls key player
DeMar DeRozan is the key player for the Chicago Bulls. The former Sacramento Spurs player plays the shooting guard position, being one of the most recognized players in the NBA for playing this position. In his last participation with the Bulls he scored 23 points, 8 assists and 11 rebounds.
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 18 wins and 47 losses, Detroit is second to last in the NBA Eastern Conference standings in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons defeated the Atlanta Hawks 113-110.
How does Chicago Bulls arrive?
Chicago Bulls come into this game after losing to Philadelphia 76ers by 121-106. Currently the Chicago team is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a total of 39 wins and 26 losses. They are on a five-game winless streak.
Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena is a multi-sport venue located in the city of Detroit in Michigan, has a capacity of 20,491 spectators and opened on September 5, 2017.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com