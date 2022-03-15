Highlights: Hornets 116-106 Hawks in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 49.4% x 43%
FTs: 19-23 x 13-14
Rebounds: 48 x 54
Assists: 30 x 28
Steals: 8 x 6
Blocks: 8 x 2
Turnovers: 9 x 12
Fouls: 18 x 23
Game over
Hornets sequence
Time on the clock
Misses in a row
Timeout Atlanta
Jalen McDaniels
End of 3rd period
Slammed it
Rebounds
Beautiful play
Timeout Hawks
LaMelo on the floor
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Atlanta: Clint Capela (15 pts, 11 rebounds), De'Andre Hunter (14 pts), Kevin Huerter (11 pts), Trae Young (10 assists). Do banco: Onyeka Okongwu (10 pts)
Teams stats
FG%: 52.3% x 49%
FTs: 11-14 x 9-9
Rebounds: 21 x 28
Assists: 19 x 19
Blocks: 4 x 1
Fouls: 8 x 12
Halftime
Almost clean
Clint Capela
Miles Bridges
Timeout Charlotte
Missed
Timeout on the floor
2 + 1
End of 1st quarter
From deep
Timeout Atlanta
Trae Young
Timeout Hawks
Turnovers
Steal + 3
Ball goes up
Hawks starting lineup
Starting 🖐 pic.twitter.com/WJ3mIVGGUE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 16, 2022
Hornets starters
Little delay
Good evening
Latest games between Hornets vs Hawks
Hornets won in Atlanta on December 5th.
Probable lineups of Hornets vs Hawks
Atlanta: Trae Young, Delon Wright, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela
Hawks report
Hornets report
James Bouknight (neck) will probably out for tonight as well, as it has been in the last games.
The match will be played at the Spectrum Center
The home team has a 16-17 record there so far in the season, while Atlanta is currently 12-21 on the road.
Tonight for the NBA, the 10th in the East Charlotte Hornets (34-35) host the Atlanta Hawks (34-34), currently in 10th in the same conference. It's a direct fight for the 9th seed in the play-in.
Atlanta: Clint Capela (17 pts, 15 rebounds), De'Andre Hunter (21 pts), Kevin Huerter (16 pts), Trae Young (15 assists).