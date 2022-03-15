Highlights: Hornets 116-106 Hawks in NBA
Photo: NBA

9:28 PM12 days ago

Key performances

Charlotte: Miles Bridges (18 pts, 6 rebounds, 6 assists), Mason Plumlee (12 pts, 10 rebounds), LaMelo Ball (22 pts, 8 rebounds, 11 assists), Terry Rozier (18 pts). From bench: Montrezl Harrell (20 pts, 6 rebounds)

Atlanta: Clint Capela (17 pts, 15 rebounds), De'Andre Hunter (21 pts), Kevin Huerter (16 pts), Trae Young (15 assists).

9:22 PM12 days ago

Teams stats

Hornets x Hawks

 

FG%: 49.4% x 43%

FTs: 19-23 x 13-14

Rebounds: 48 x 54

Assists: 30 x 28

Steals: 8 x 6

Blocks: 8 x 2

Turnovers: 9 x 12

Fouls: 18 x 23

9:19 PM12 days ago

Game over

Hornets 116 x 106 Hawks
9:16 PM12 days ago

Hornets sequence

Home team opens more than ten ahead with 1min29s left
9:12 PM12 days ago

Time on the clock

Last three minutes of game
9:06 PM12 days ago

Misses in a row

Both teams miss three point attempts in consecutive possessions
9:01 PM12 days ago

Timeout Atlanta

Charlotte takes the lead, by five
8:57 PM12 days ago

Jalen McDaniels

Hornets' player goes inside, delivers a spin and converts his first two points in the game from half distance
8:52 PM12 days ago

End of 3rd period

Game tied in 85 now!
8:45 PM12 days ago

Slammed it

Montrezl Harrell comes from behind and dunks hard over the defense
8:41 PM12 days ago

Rebounds

Hornets 31 x 41 Hawks
8:36 PM12 days ago

Beautiful play

Bridges with back pass to LaMelo in the left corner and he hits for three
8:30 PM12 days ago

Timeout Hawks

Hornets go 7-0 in the beggining of the quarter
8:28 PM12 days ago

LaMelo on the floor

Ball goes fast inside, loses the balance a little and falls on the floor after trying to pass by a defender. Even tough, he gets a foul
8:23 PM12 days ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
8:12 PM12 days ago

Key performances so far

Charlotte: Miles Bridges (18 pts), LaMelo Ball (11 pts, 4 rebounds, 6 assists). From bench: Montrezl Harrell (12 pts)

Atlanta: Clint Capela (15 pts, 11 rebounds), De'Andre Hunter (14 pts), Kevin Huerter (11 pts), Trae Young (10 assists). Do banco: Onyeka Okongwu (10 pts)

8:08 PM12 days ago

Teams stats

Hornets x Hawks

FG%: 52.3% x 49%

FTs: 11-14 x 9-9

Rebounds: 21 x 28

Assists: 19 x 19

Blocks: 4 x 1

Fouls: 8 x 12

8:06 PM12 days ago

Halftime

Hornets 62 x 67 Hawks
8:04 PM12 days ago

Almost clean

Plumlee almost delivers great block over Luwawu-Cabarrot, but ends up getting a bit of body contact and commiting the foul
8:02 PM12 days ago

Clint Capela

Center with the early double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds
8:00 PM12 days ago

Miles Bridges

Hornets forward already with 18 in the game
7:55 PM12 days ago

Timeout Charlotte

Atlanta leads by two
7:53 PM12 days ago

Missed

Clint Capela misses from right below the basket
7:48 PM12 days ago

Timeout on the floor

6min37s until halftime
7:42 PM12 days ago

2 + 1

Montrezl Harrell with two points and a foul for the Hornets. Free throw is good.
7:35 PM12 days ago

End of 1st quarter

Visiting team with four points ahead
7:34 PM12 days ago

From deep

Lamelo hits almost from the logo
7:29 PM12 days ago

Timeout Atlanta

Hawks get ahead, by three. 3min44s left in the first quarter.
7:27 PM12 days ago

Trae Young

Hawks star begins 0-4 in the game
7:20 PM12 days ago

Timeout Hawks

Hornets ahead by three
7:18 PM12 days ago

Turnovers

Trae Young already has two in the game
7:16 PM12 days ago

Steal + 3

Terry Rozier steals on defense and then Bridges hit for three
7:12 PM12 days ago

Ball goes up

Game begins
7:11 PM12 days ago

Hawks starting lineup

7:06 PM12 days ago

Hornets starters

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee
7:04 PM12 days ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
6:17 PM12 days ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game. Here we go into another nght of NBA.
3:55 AM14 days ago

Tune in here Hornets vs Hawks Live Score

The ball goes up at 7pm (ET) in Charlotte. Do not miss a detail of the match Hornets - Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
3:50 AM14 days ago

How to watch Hornets - Hawks Live Stream?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:45 AM14 days ago

What time is Hornets - Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Hornets vs Hawks on March 16th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 7 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 5 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 12AM (Wednesday to Thursday) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7 PM in NBA League Pass

3:40 AM14 days ago

Latest games between Hornets vs Hawks

The two teams met three times up to now in the season. Hawks won twice, at home on November 20th of last year and then on the road on January 23th, 2022.

Hornets won in Atlanta on December 5th.

3:35 AM14 days ago

Probable lineups of Hornets vs Hawks

Charlotte: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee

Atlanta: Trae Young, Delon Wright, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela

3:30 AM14 days ago

Hawks report

John Collins (finger) and Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) are questionable. There are no confirmed players ruled as out for the game.
3:25 AM14 days ago

Hornets report

Gordon Hayward (ankle) got shots up last Sunday, but there's still no specific return timetable for him set in place.

James Bouknight (neck) will probably out for tonight as well, as it has been in the last games.

3:20 AM14 days ago

The match will be played at the Spectrum Center

The Hornets vs Hawks match will be played at the stadium Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, with a capacity of 20,200 people.

The home team has a 16-17 record there so far in the season, while Atlanta is currently 12-21 on the road.

3:15 AM14 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Hornets vs Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 10th in the East Charlotte Hornets (34-35) host the Atlanta Hawks (34-34), currently in 10th in the same conference. It's a direct fight for the 9th seed in the play-in.

