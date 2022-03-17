Highlights: Detroit Pistons 132-120 Orlando Magic in NBA 2022
10:44 PM3 days ago

8:32 PM3 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Detroit Pistons beat Orlando Magic 132-120
8:32 PM3 days ago

4Q 0:23

Mo Bamba scores two points in favor of the Magic
8:31 PM3 days ago

4Q 2:00

Orlando Magic time out
8:15 PM3 days ago

4Q 4:00

Cory Joseph commits a personal foul. It will be possession for Orlando Magic
8:09 PM3 days ago

4Q 6:12

Saddiq Bey scores two points for the Pistons. The visitors now lead by 20 points
8:04 PM3 days ago

4Q 8:22

Two points scored by Markelle Fultz for the Orlando Magic.
8:03 PM3 days ago

4Q 10:09

Kelly Olynyk scores two points for Detroit
8:01 PM3 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reached the last quarter of the game
8:00 PM3 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Pistons lead the game with one quarter remaining
7:57 PM3 days ago

3Q 1:00

Saben Lee anota dos lanzamientos de tiro libre para Detroit Pistons
7:47 PM3 days ago

3Q 3:21

Three-pointer by Franz Wagner in favor of the Magic
7:43 PM3 days ago

3Q 5:23

TRIPLEEEEEEE

Franz Wagner makes three-pointer for Orlando Magic

7:39 PM3 days ago

3Q 7:30

Mo Bamba misses a two-point shot for the Magic, it will be a possession for the visitors.
7:33 PM3 days ago

3Q 10:53

Moritz Wagner scores two points for the Magic
7:29 PM3 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, the third quarter begins.
7:19 PM3 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

Detroit Pistons take second quarter and win game by nine points so far
7:16 PM3 days ago

2Q 0:44

Cole Anthony scores two free throws for the Magic
7:15 PM3 days ago

2Q 2:00

Detroit Pistons time out
6:57 PM3 days ago

2Q 4:43

Orlando Magic time out
6:56 PM3 days ago

2Q 7:55

Cole Anthony assists Terrence Ross and scores two points for the Magic.
6:52 PM3 days ago

2Q 10:12

Two points for the Magic, scored by Markelle Fultz.
6:51 PM3 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of the match is already being played
6:42 PM3 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

Orlando Magic managed to turn the scoreboard around and win by two points
6:41 PM3 days ago

1Q 0:25

Great hook play by Robin Lopez, who nails it and scores two points for the Magic.
6:40 PM3 days ago

1Q 1:35

Detroit Pistons turn the score around, after trailing by seven points, now partially win the game
6:40 PM3 days ago

1Q 3:55

Orlando Magic time out
6:39 PM3 days ago

1Q 6:25

Saddiq Bey scores three-pointer for Detroit Pistons
6:27 PM3 days ago

1Q 8:00

Saddiq Bey scores a double-double for the Pistons.
6:16 PM3 days ago

1Q 11:40

Franz Wagner scores two points for Orlando Magic
6:15 PM3 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

The game is already being played at the Amway Center
6:02 PM3 days ago

Orlando Magic starting line-up

6:01 PM3 days ago

Detroit Pistons starting line-up



5:55 PM3 days ago

Last five Orlando Magic games

15/3/22    vs BKN    L150-108
13/3/22    vs PHI     L116-114 TE
11/3/22    vs MIN    W118-110
9/3/22      vs NO     W108-102
8/3/22      vs PHX    L102-99
5:54 PM3 days ago

Last five Detroit Pistons games

15/3/22    vs MIA    L105-98
13/3/22    vs LAC    L106-102
11/3/22    vs BOS    L114-103
9/3/22      vs CHI     L114-108
7/3/22      vs ATL    W113-110 ET
5:48 PM3 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
1:51 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
1:46 PM3 days ago

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:41 PM3 days ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic match for NBA 2021-22 season?

Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
USA (ET): 6:00 PM NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM 
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM
1:36 PM3 days ago

Orlando Magic last line-up

Wendell Carter

Franz Wagner

Mohamed Bamba

Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

1:31 PM3 days ago

Detroit Pistons last line-up

Jerami Grant

Saddiq Bey

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph

1:26 PM3 days ago

Orlando Magic key player

For the Magic, the work of Franz Wagner stands out. The 20-year-old player is one of the team's best scorers this season with an average of 15.6 points per game, achieved in 36 games played, where he has an average of 32.5 minutes played per game. He is also one of the best in assists with 2.9 per game.
1:21 PM3 days ago

Detroit Pistons key player

Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 23 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.



1:16 PM3 days ago

How does Orlando Magic arrive?

Orlando Magic is just waiting for the current season to simply end. The Florida team is at the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference with only 18 games won, but with a dismal 52-game losing record. It is certainly not the best moment for the Magic, who have had everything this season but magic.
1:11 PM3 days ago

How does Detroit Pistons arrive?

The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 18 wins and 51 losses, Detroit is second to last in the NBA Eastern Conference standings in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons defeated the Miami Heat 105-98.
1:06 PM3 days ago

Amway Center

The Amway Center is a multi-sport pavilion located in Orlando, Florida, where the Orlando Magic plays its home games. It was inaugurated on October 1, 2010 and has a maximum capacity of 18,500 for basketball games.



1:01 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
