Highlights: Detroit Pistons 132-120 Orlando Magic in NBA 2022

END GAME 🏀
Detroit Pistons beat Orlando Magic 132-120
4Q 0:23
Mo Bamba scores two points in favor of the Magic
4Q 2:00
Orlando Magic time out
4Q 4:00
Cory Joseph commits a personal foul. It will be possession for Orlando Magic
4Q 6:12
Saddiq Bey scores two points for the Pistons. The visitors now lead by 20 points
4Q 8:22
Two points scored by Markelle Fultz for the Orlando Magic.
4Q 10:09
Kelly Olynyk scores two points for Detroit
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reached the last quarter of the game
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Pistons lead the game with one quarter remaining
3Q 1:00
Saben Lee anota dos lanzamientos de tiro libre para Detroit Pistons
3Q 3:21
Three-pointer by Franz Wagner in favor of the Magic
3Q 5:23
TRIPLEEEEEEE
Franz Wagner makes three-pointer for Orlando Magic
3Q 7:30
Mo Bamba misses a two-point shot for the Magic, it will be a possession for the visitors.
3Q 10:53
Moritz Wagner scores two points for the Magic
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, the third quarter begins.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
Detroit Pistons take second quarter and win game by nine points so far
2Q 0:44
Cole Anthony scores two free throws for the Magic
2Q 2:00
Detroit Pistons time out
2Q 4:43
Orlando Magic time out
2Q 7:55
Cole Anthony assists Terrence Ross and scores two points for the Magic.
2Q 10:12
Two points for the Magic, scored by Markelle Fultz.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of the match is already being played
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
Orlando Magic managed to turn the scoreboard around and win by two points
1Q 0:25
Great hook play by Robin Lopez, who nails it and scores two points for the Magic.
1Q 1:35
Detroit Pistons turn the score around, after trailing by seven points, now partially win the game
1Q 3:55
Orlando Magic time out
1Q 6:25
Saddiq Bey scores three-pointer for Detroit Pistons
1Q 8:00
Saddiq Bey scores a double-double for the Pistons.
1Q 11:40
Franz Wagner scores two points for Orlando Magic
GAME ON 🏀
The game is already being played at the Amway Center
Orlando Magic starting line-up
welcome to the first five @moritz_weasley 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6Hp70Bhnn3— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 17, 2022
Detroit Pistons starting line-up
Last five Orlando Magic games
15/3/22 vs BKN L150-108
13/3/22 vs PHI L116-114 TE
11/3/22 vs MIN W118-110
9/3/22 vs NO W108-102
8/3/22 vs PHX L102-99
Last five Detroit Pistons games
15/3/22 vs MIA L105-98
13/3/22 vs LAC L106-102
11/3/22 vs BOS L114-103
9/3/22 vs CHI L114-108
7/3/22 vs ATL W113-110 ET
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the game between Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
USA (ET): 6:00 PM NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM
Orlando Magic last line-up
Wendell Carter
Franz Wagner
Mohamed Bamba
Cole Anthony
Jalen Suggs
Detroit Pistons last line-up
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph
Orlando Magic key player
For the Magic, the work of Franz Wagner stands out. The 20-year-old player is one of the team's best scorers this season with an average of 15.6 points per game, achieved in 36 games played, where he has an average of 32.5 minutes played per game. He is also one of the best in assists with 2.9 per game.
Detroit Pistons key player
Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 23 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.
How does Orlando Magic arrive?
Orlando Magic is just waiting for the current season to simply end. The Florida team is at the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference with only 18 games won, but with a dismal 52-game losing record. It is certainly not the best moment for the Magic, who have had everything this season but magic.
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 18 wins and 51 losses, Detroit is second to last in the NBA Eastern Conference standings in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons defeated the Miami Heat 105-98.
Amway Center
The Amway Center is a multi-sport pavilion located in Orlando, Florida, where the Orlando Magic plays its home games. It was inaugurated on October 1, 2010 and has a maximum capacity of 18,500 for basketball games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com