Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 101-122 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022
10:47 PM5 days ago

10:43 PM5 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Detroit Pistons beat Atlanta Hawks 122-101
10:42 PM5 days ago

4Q 0:07

Pistons' lead rises to 20 points
10:42 PM5 days ago

4Q 2:01

Atlanta Hawks time out
10:41 PM5 days ago

4Q 3:43

Killian Hayes scores two points for Pistons
10:41 PM5 days ago

4Q 6:21

Marvin Bagley III misses an offensive rebound and draws a foul. Hawks possession
10:40 PM5 days ago

4Q 8:00

De'Andre Hunter's three-pointer for the Hawks
10:39 PM5 days ago

4Q 10:10

Kelly Olynyk scores two free throws in favor of the Pistons
10:38 PM5 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reached the last quarter of the game
10:37 PM5 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Third period ends and we have one more to go
10:36 PM5 days ago

3Q 1:00

Kelly Olynyk misses three-point shot for Pistons
10:36 PM5 days ago

3Q 2:45

Detroit Pistons timeout
10:35 PM5 days ago

3Q 5:00

Detroit Pistons are getting further and further ahead on the scoreboard, now with a thirteen-point lead
10:34 PM5 days ago

3Q 7:54

Atlanta Hawks time out
10:33 PM5 days ago

3Q 11:23

Double for the Pistons scored by Cade Cunningham
10:32 PM5 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, the third episode of the game is already being played.
10:28 PM5 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

Detroit Pistons partially defeats Atlanta Hawks 59-51
10:27 PM5 days ago

2Q 0:43

Cade Cunningham makes two free throws for Detroit.
10:26 PM5 days ago

2Q 3:16

Pistons look to tie score, are three points away from doing so
10:26 PM5 days ago

2Q 5:00

Detroit Pistons time out
10:25 PM5 days ago

2Q 7:54

TRIPLEEEE

Killian Hayes scores a triple for the Pistons.

10:21 PM5 days ago

2Q 10:43

Bogdan Bogdanovic scores two points in favor of Atlanta Hawks
10:19 PM5 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reached the second episode of the night
10:05 PM5 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

Finish the first episode of the game
10:04 PM5 days ago

1Q 0:54

Onyeka Okongwu scores a three-pointer for the Hawks.
10:03 PM5 days ago

1Q 3:00

Three-pointer by Trae Young in favor of the Hawks.
10:02 PM5 days ago

1Q 5:54

Personal foul on Jerami Grant, it will be Pistons possession.
7:52 PM5 days ago

1Q 8:00

Trae Young scores two points in favor of the Hawks
7:51 PM5 days ago

1Q 10:43

Cade Cunningham opens the scoring for the Detroit Pistons with a double-double.
7:43 PM5 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

The game is already being played from the Little Caesars Arena
7:42 PM5 days ago

Detroit Pistons starting line-up



7:40 PM5 days ago

Atlanta Hawks starting line-up



7:29 PM5 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start.
12:23 AM6 days ago

Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
12:18 AM6 days ago

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App 

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:13 AM6 days ago

What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2021-22 season?

Argentina: 20:00 
Bolivia: 19:00 
Brazil: 20:00 
Chile: 20:00 
Colombia: 18:00 
Ecuador: 18:00 
United States (ET): 19:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 01:00 hours 
Mexico: 17:00 hours 
Paraguay: 19:00 hours 
Peru: 18:00 hours 
Uruguay: 20:00 
12:08 AM6 days ago

Detroit Pistons last line-up

Jerami Grant

Saddiq Bey

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Cory Joseph

12:03 AM6 days ago

Atlanta Hawks last line-up

De'Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

11:58 PM6 days ago

Detroit Pistons key player

Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 25 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.




 

11:53 PM6 days ago

Atlanta Hawks key player

Trae Young is the great figure of Atlanta Hawks. During the previous game against New York Knicks, the 23 year old player scored a total of 45 points, 8 assists and 1 rebound.
11:48 PM6 days ago

How does Atlanta Hawks arrive?

Atlanta Hawks come into this game after surprisingly beating New York Knicks 117-111. The Hawks have won 36 games and lost another 36 games, for this reason the Atlanta team is forced to beat the Pistons.
11:43 PM6 days ago

How does Detroit Pistons arrive?

The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 19 wins and 53 losses, Detroit is last in the standings in the NBA Eastern Conference in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons lost to the Trail Blazers 119-115.
11:38 PM6 days ago

Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena is a multi-sport venue located in the city of Detroit in Michigan, has a capacity of 20,491 spectators and opened on September 5, 2017.



11:33 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
