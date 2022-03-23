Highlights: Atlanta Hawks 101-122 Detroit Pistons in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
We thank you for your attention during the broadcast of this match and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
END GAME 🏀
Detroit Pistons beat Atlanta Hawks 122-101
4Q 0:07
Pistons' lead rises to 20 points
4Q 2:01
Atlanta Hawks time out
4Q 3:43
Killian Hayes scores two points for Pistons
4Q 6:21
Marvin Bagley III misses an offensive rebound and draws a foul. Hawks possession
4Q 8:00
De'Andre Hunter's three-pointer for the Hawks
4Q 10:10
Kelly Olynyk scores two free throws in favor of the Pistons
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reached the last quarter of the game
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Third period ends and we have one more to go
3Q 1:00
Kelly Olynyk misses three-point shot for Pistons
3Q 2:45
Detroit Pistons timeout
3Q 5:00
Detroit Pistons are getting further and further ahead on the scoreboard, now with a thirteen-point lead
3Q 7:54
Atlanta Hawks time out
3Q 11:23
Double for the Pistons scored by Cade Cunningham
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, the third episode of the game is already being played.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
Detroit Pistons partially defeats Atlanta Hawks 59-51
2Q 0:43
Cade Cunningham makes two free throws for Detroit.
2Q 3:16
Pistons look to tie score, are three points away from doing so
2Q 5:00
Detroit Pistons time out
2Q 7:54
TRIPLEEEE
Killian Hayes scores a triple for the Pistons.
2Q 10:43
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores two points in favor of Atlanta Hawks
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reached the second episode of the night
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
Finish the first episode of the game
1Q 0:54
Onyeka Okongwu scores a three-pointer for the Hawks.
1Q 3:00
Three-pointer by Trae Young in favor of the Hawks.
1Q 5:54
Personal foul on Jerami Grant, it will be Pistons possession.
1Q 8:00
Trae Young scores two points in favor of the Hawks
1Q 10:43
Cade Cunningham opens the scoring for the Detroit Pistons with a double-double.
GAME ON 🏀
The game is already being played from the Little Caesars Arena
Detroit Pistons starting line-up
Atlanta Hawks starting line-up
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the game between Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons, corresponding to the 2021-22 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Argentina: 20:00
Bolivia: 19:00
Brazil: 20:00
Chile: 20:00
Colombia: 18:00
Ecuador: 18:00
United States (ET): 19:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 01:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00
Bolivia: 19:00
Brazil: 20:00
Chile: 20:00
Colombia: 18:00
Ecuador: 18:00
United States (ET): 19:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 01:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00
Detroit Pistons last line-up
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph
Atlanta Hawks last line-up
De'Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons key player
Cade Cunningham is the star player for Detroit Pistons. The number two guard has managed to score a total of 25 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds in his most recent game. Detroit's scoring hopes are pinned on him.
Atlanta Hawks key player
Trae Young is the great figure of Atlanta Hawks. During the previous game against New York Knicks, the 23 year old player scored a total of 45 points, 8 assists and 1 rebound.
How does Atlanta Hawks arrive?
Atlanta Hawks come into this game after surprisingly beating New York Knicks 117-111. The Hawks have won 36 games and lost another 36 games, for this reason the Atlanta team is forced to beat the Pistons.
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
The Detroit Pistons' season has been one to forget. With a total of 19 wins and 53 losses, Detroit is last in the standings in the NBA Eastern Conference in 2022. During their last game, the Pistons lost to the Trail Blazers 119-115.
Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena is a multi-sport venue located in the city of Detroit in Michigan, has a capacity of 20,491 spectators and opened on September 5, 2017.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com