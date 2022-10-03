Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets match for the NBA Preseason.
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA Preseason 2022?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets of October 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Denver Nuggets latest lineup
The last quintet of Denver Nuggets:
Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic and Monte Morris.
Oklahoma City Thunder latest lineup
The last quintet of the Oklahoma City Thunder:
Isaiah Roby, Jaylen Hoard, Georgios Kalaitzakis, Zavier Simpson and Vit Krejci.
Denver Nuggets Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First center Nikola Jokic (#15), last season he was the MVP averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He will have to lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is power forward Aaron Gordon (#50), last season he helped the team reach the postseason and averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the 2022 season -2021. Finally, point guard Jamal Murray (#27) who returns from injury and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 21.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the 2020-2021 season.
Denver Nuggets
The Denver team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season that will start in two weeks. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His warm-up games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Their last game was against the Golden State Warriors on April 27, 2022, the Nuggets lost the game 102-98 at the Chase Center. Their first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on October 19, 2022 against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. In the 2021-2022 NBA tournament they advanced to the postseason, ranking sixth in the Western Conference with 48 wins and 34 losses, they lost in the first round of the playoffs. They are looking to be the champions this season and their warm-up games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Oklahoma City Thunder Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2021-2022 regular season he averaged 24.5 points, 5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is shooting guard Luguentz Dort (#5) who managed to average 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. It was barely renewed by the team and we must be aware of it. Finally, forward Josh Giddey (#3) will be key to making assists, last season he entered the NBA and surprised a lot by averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs. Their last game was on April 10, 2022, which resulted in a 138-88 loss against the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. Oklahoma City Thunder had a lousy 2021-2022 season, they stayed in the fourteenth position of the Western Conference with 24 wins and 58 losses. Their first game of the 2022-2023 regular season will be on October 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Ball Arena will be the venue for the NBA game, it is located in Denver, Colorado. Since October 1999 it has been the home of the Denver Nuggets and has a capacity of 19,309 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for musical events and cost 160 million dollars.