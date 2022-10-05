Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs match for NBA Preseason 2022?
This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs San Antonio Spurs of October 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
San Antonio Spurs Last Lineup
The last quintet of San Antonio Spurs:
Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl, Tre Jones, Josh Richardson, and Devin Vassell.
Orlando Magic Last Lineup
The last quintet of Orlando Magic:
Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Mo Bamba.
San Antonio Spurs Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First point guard Devin Vassell (#24), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his third year in the league. In the 2021-2022 regular season he averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game respectively, he will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Jakob Poeltl (#25) who last season managed to average 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. It is very important to get rebounds and we must be aware of it. Finally, forward Zach Collins (#23) will be key for assists, last season he had his best season so far and surprised a lot by averaging 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season that will start in two weeks. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 5 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His warm-up games are against the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their last game was against the Houston Rockets on October 2, 2022, the Spurs lost the game 134-96 at the Toyota Center. Their first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on October 19, 2022 against the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center. In the 2021-2022 NBA tournament they did not advance to the postseason, remaining in tenth position in the Western Conference with 34 wins and 48 losses, they lost in the play-in tournament. They are looking to be the champions this season and their warm-up games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Orlando Magic Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First point guard Cole Anthony (#50), last season he was one of the team's best players averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is power forward Franz Wagner (#22), who helped the team have a good season last tournament and averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the 2021-2022 season. Finally, center Mo Bamba (#11) who is playing again and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in the 2021-2022 season.
Orlando Magic
The Oklahoma Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their last game was on October 3, 2022, which resulted in a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Orlando Magic had a lousy 2021-2022 season, they stayed in the fifteenth position of the Eastern Conference with 22 wins and 60 losses. Their first game of the 2022-2023 regular season will be on October 19 against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The AT&T Center will be the venue for the NBA game, it is located in San Antonio, Texas. Since October 18, 2002 it is the home of the San Antonio Spurs and has a capacity of 18,797 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for musical events and cost 186 million dollars.