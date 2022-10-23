San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Stay tuned for NBA 2022 Spurs vs Timberwolves live streaming online

In a moment we'll bring you all the facts, stats and much more on this Spurs vs Timberwolves match that will undoubtedly be excellent, follow us on VAVEL!
How and where to watch Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA 2022

The game will be broadcasted in USA through the NBA League Pass application. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

Last game between TWolves and Spurs

The last time these two teams met was on April 7, when the Timberwolves prevailed with a score of 127-121. Will they get the win again at home?
Hot start in the NBA

In the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers are the leaders with three consecutive victories and still undefeated, while in the East, the Celtics are in the lead with the same streak, confirming their good momentum from the previous tournament where they reached the finals.
Spurs' key player

Davin Vassell has been a key player in the good start of the season for the Spurs. 

The 22-year-old shooting guard has given very good results in the beginning of the season, so today he will be fundamental for his team to achieve the victory in a game that will surely be very close. 

TWolves' key player

One player showing a lot of character for the home team is none other than Anthony Edwards.

The 21-year-old junior is giving a very good exhibition of his potential, just look at what he did in the previous game where he scored a total of 30 points for Minnesota despite being defeated. 

Spurs arrive victorious

The San Antonio team started the tournament with a loss, but immediately came out for the victory in the next game and today they are on a positive streak. 

In their previous game they defeated the 76ers with a score of 105-114 in which Davin Vassell and Keldon Johnson stood out with 22 and 21 personal points respectively. 

For this reason, the Spurs will want to continue with this winning streak. 

Timberwolves show inconsistent performance

Tonight's home team has one loss and one win so far this season. 

They beat the Thunder but were later defeated by Utah in a game that was quite close and ended with a score of 126-132, so they will not want to waste their home court tonight. 

They will be looking to get back to winning ways and improve their start to the season in order to get back on track. 

The match will be played at the Target Center

 

The Spurs vs Timberwolves match will be played at the stadium Target Center, in Minnesota, USA with a capacity of 20,500 people.

This sports venue is sponsored by Target Corporation, the sixth largest retailer in the United States. 

The arena is home to the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL.

Today we will have a very attractive game between two teams from the Western Conference: 

The Timberwolves come in tenth place in the table with one game won and one loss, so they will want to look for a new victory against the Spurs. 

On the other hand, the visiting team is on a two-game winning streak despite having started with a lost game, so they will want to continue on the same path. 

