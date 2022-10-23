San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for NBA 2022 Spurs vs Timberwolves live streaming online
How and where to watch Spurs vs Timberwolves NBA 2022
Last game between TWolves and Spurs
Hot start in the NBA
Spurs' key player
The 22-year-old shooting guard has given very good results in the beginning of the season, so today he will be fundamental for his team to achieve the victory in a game that will surely be very close.
TWolves' key player
The 21-year-old junior is giving a very good exhibition of his potential, just look at what he did in the previous game where he scored a total of 30 points for Minnesota despite being defeated.
Spurs arrive victorious
In their previous game they defeated the 76ers with a score of 105-114 in which Davin Vassell and Keldon Johnson stood out with 22 and 21 personal points respectively.
For this reason, the Spurs will want to continue with this winning streak.
Timberwolves show inconsistent performance
They beat the Thunder but were later defeated by Utah in a game that was quite close and ended with a score of 126-132, so they will not want to waste their home court tonight.
They will be looking to get back to winning ways and improve their start to the season in order to get back on track.
The match will be played at the Target Center
The Spurs vs Timberwolves match will be played at the stadium Target Center, in Minnesota, USA with a capacity of 20,500 people.
This sports venue is sponsored by Target Corporation, the sixth largest retailer in the United States.
The arena is home to the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL.
Spurs vs Timberwolves
Today we will have a very attractive game between two teams from the Western Conference:
Today we will have a very attractive game between two teams from the Western Conference:
The Timberwolves come in tenth place in the table with one game won and one loss, so they will want to look for a new victory against the Spurs.
On the other hand, the visiting team is on a two-game winning streak despite having started with a lost game, so they will want to continue on the same path.