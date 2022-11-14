New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Pelicans

9:45 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch theNew Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match live?

If you want to watch the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies live on TV, your options is:  TNT

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes

Taylor Jenkins: "I'm proud of the way the guys fought (against the Wizards). The Wizards always had an answer for everything we had."
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Grizzlies

Aldama, Brooks, Adams, Jones, Konchar.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Grizzlies' Situation

Danny Green and Ziaire William, with a knee injury, and Jaren Jackson, with a foot injury, are Taylor Jenkins' absentees. Bane and Morant are doubts.
9:25 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Grizzlies
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Current Grizzlies Squad

F: Xavier Tillman, Jake LaRavia, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, David Roddy

G: Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams Jr., Ja Morant, Danny Green, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, John Konchar

C: Steven Adams

F-C: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.

G-F: Dillon Brooks

Coach: Taylor Jenkins

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Open quotes

Willie Green: "We're trying to start early in games and not lose 8-9 points. So we wanted to try to adjust our substitution patterns a little bit. We will continue to watch it. Again, I like where our team is right now. We have to work on some things and to be the team we think we can be, we're going to have some tough games." 

Williamson: "I like attacking outside because it allows me to really see the defense. When I go out, it's like that quick snapshot. If they're overwhelmed, I have BI (Brandon Ingram) right there, or I have CJ (McCollum) in the backfield. We did a lot in my second year in the league, so I think coach was just incorporating that a little bit into the offense, allowing me to get into a rhythm."

Jose Alvarado: "I just like to bring the energy, not necessarily the drama. I'm not good with all that drama, but just bringing the gas to my team. If it requires whatever it takes, I'll do that every time. I may be small, but I'm not running on fumes. But I'm not good with all the dramatic stuff, just trying to bring gas and energy to my team."

9:10 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans' probable lineup

Williamson, Ingram, Valanciunas, Jones, McCollum.
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans' Situation

Kira Lewis Jr. will join the Birmingham Squad, an affiliate of the NBA G League team. It is worth remembering that the playmaker was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft. In addition, he has a knee problem, as does E.J. Liddell.
9:00 PM2 hours ago
Foto: NBA
8:55 PM2 hours ago

Current Pelicans Squad

F: E.J. Liddell, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III

G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado

C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

F-C: Larry Nance Jr.

G-F: Garrett Temple

Coach: Willie Green

8:50 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Spurs 122-124 Grizzlies 

Grizzlies 106-109 Celtics

Grizzlies 103-93 Wizards

Grizzlies 130-99 Hornets

Trail Blazers 106-111 Grizzlies 

Jazz 121-105 Grizzlies 

Jazz 124-123 Grizzlies 

Kings 110-125 Grizzlies 

Grizzlies 134-124 Nets

Mavericks 137-96 Grizzlies 

8:45 PM3 hours ago

Grizzlies

Further up, the Memphis Grizzlies occupy fifth place, having played one game more: 14.  So far, they have nine wins and five losses.v

 

8:40 PM3 hours ago

Latest Results

Pelicans 119-106 Rockets

Pelicans 96-106 Trail Blazers

Bulls 11-115 Pelicans 

Pacers 129-122 Pelicans 

Hawks 124-121 Pelicans 

Pelicans 114-105 Warriors

Lakers 120-117 Pelicans 

Clippers 91-112 Pelicans 

Suns 124-111 Pelicans 

Pelicans 113-111 Mavericks

8:35 PM3 hours ago

Pelicans

Of the 13 games played, the New Orleans Pelicans won seven and lost six. With the performance occupies the seventh place in the Western Conference.
8:30 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the Game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies, live this Tuesday (15), at the Smoothie King Center, at 8:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
8:25 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
