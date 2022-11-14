New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch theNew Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies match live?
Probable lineup for the Grizzlies
Grizzlies' Situation
Current Grizzlies Squad
G: Kennedy Chandler, Vince Williams Jr., Ja Morant, Danny Green, Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, John Konchar
C: Steven Adams
F-C: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.
G-F: Dillon Brooks
Coach: Taylor Jenkins
Williamson: "I like attacking outside because it allows me to really see the defense. When I go out, it's like that quick snapshot. If they're overwhelmed, I have BI (Brandon Ingram) right there, or I have CJ (McCollum) in the backfield. We did a lot in my second year in the league, so I think coach was just incorporating that a little bit into the offense, allowing me to get into a rhythm."
Jose Alvarado: "I just like to bring the energy, not necessarily the drama. I'm not good with all that drama, but just bringing the gas to my team. If it requires whatever it takes, I'll do that every time. I may be small, but I'm not running on fumes. But I'm not good with all the dramatic stuff, just trying to bring gas and energy to my team."
Pelicans' probable lineup
Pelicans' Situation
Current Pelicans Squad
G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado
C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes
F-C: Larry Nance Jr.
G-F: Garrett Temple
Coach: Willie Green
Latest Results
Grizzlies 106-109 Celtics
Grizzlies 103-93 Wizards
Grizzlies 130-99 Hornets
Trail Blazers 106-111 Grizzlies
Jazz 121-105 Grizzlies
Jazz 124-123 Grizzlies
Kings 110-125 Grizzlies
Grizzlies 134-124 Nets
Mavericks 137-96 Grizzlies
Grizzlies
Latest Results
Pelicans 96-106 Trail Blazers
Bulls 11-115 Pelicans
Pacers 129-122 Pelicans
Hawks 124-121 Pelicans
Pelicans 114-105 Warriors
Lakers 120-117 Pelicans
Clippers 91-112 Pelicans
Suns 124-111 Pelicans
Pelicans 113-111 Mavericks
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!