Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

Where and how to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Clippers vs Mavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 03:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas base is leading the team in offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The star of the Mavs is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the All-Star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for the good moment of Dallas and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs get here?
The Dallas team begins a new season after having reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, Jalen Brunson's departure surprised everyone as he couldn't settle with the front office and the player was looking for a bigger role. The Mavs ended a 52-30 losing streak to move into fourth place in the West and into the playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs knocked out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors outscored them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season, the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood, Facundo Campazzo arrived, and they renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Paul George, a must see player!
The LA forward is one of the team's great figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The figure of the Clipperss, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection to the likes of John Wall, Kawhil Leonard and Marcus Morris will be critical to meeting Los Angeles' goals. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will have the Clippers looking to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.
How does the Clippers arrive?
The Los Angeles team arrives after having finished a great season away in the Play-In and not being able to demonstrate the potential of the project. The Clippers achieved a record of 42 wins and 40 losses and got into the Play-In where they were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans, in a game where they jumped as favorites. However, the team left a good feeling that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like John Wall and the renewal of Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey to improve the squad and the second unit. The Clippers' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. One of the great unknowns of the team focuses on the health of Kawhi Leonard and the pace of John Wall, if these two can add their great level to that of Paul George, the team could become one of the favorites for the title. So far the team is in sixth place with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The American Airlines Center located in the city of Dallas will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in their respective Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
