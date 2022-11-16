Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic of November 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Minnesota TimberwolvesLastLineup
Minnesota Timberwolves Last Five:
Jaden McDaniels, D'Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards.
Jaden McDaniels, D'Angelo Russell, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards.
Orlando Magic Last Lineup
Orlando Magic's Ultimate Five:
Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Franz Wagner.
Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Franz Wagner.
Minnesota Timberwolves Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Karl-Anthony Towns (#32), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Anthony Edwards (#1), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Rudy Gobert (#27) who had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1 assist per game.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
In the same way as the Orlando Magic, the Minnesota Timberwolves had a bad start to the regular season, with 6 wins and 8 losses, they established themselves in eleventh place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round in the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on November 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Minnesota Timberwolves won 129-124 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and thus the Minnesota team achieved its sixth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Orlando Magic Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Paolo Banchero (#5), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his first year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Wendell Carter Jr. (#34) who this season has managed to average 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Franz Wagner (#22) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Orlando Magic in the tournament
The Orlando Magic started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games this season, this year they are again a team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 4 wins and 10 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 14 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Orlando Magic lost 112-105 at the Amway Center, earning their tenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Amway Center will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Orlando, Florida. It cost 480 million dollars to build, it is the home of the Orlando Magic. Its opening was on October 1, 2010 and it has a capacity of 18,500 spectators.