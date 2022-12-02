Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Mavs vs. Knicks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming from Madison Square Garden. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Mavs vs Knicks game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 11:30 am in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The figure of the Knicks, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to fulfilling New York's goals. Randle will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Knicks seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks get here?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, placing it in seventh position.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team offensively as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season, the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Facundo Campazzo arrived, and they renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
Madison Square Garden located in New York City will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at Madison Square Garden, at 12:30 a.m. sharp.