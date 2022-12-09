Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers
the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers live game
What time is the Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Clippers game on December 8, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
History
Of their last five meetings in the last year, the Clippers have won on three occasions and the remaining two have gone to the Heat.
Key player - Clippers
The good results of the Los Angeles Clippers have not been just luck, it's all because of the great work of the team. Paul George, the 32-year-old forward with a height of 2.03 meters, accumulates 23.5 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Key player - Heat
Despite their bad results, Miami Heat has achieved 11 great victories and that is thanks to the great team they have. Jimmy Butler, is one of their great references. The 33-year-old forward accumulates 21.9 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Clippers
For their part, the Clippers are in a better momentum. They have also played 25 games, but their results have been contrary to their rival. They have 14 wins and 11 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.560 and are ranked sixth in the Western Conference and ninth in the league.
Heat
Miami is not having a good run. Out of 25 games played, they have won 11 and lost 14, accumulated a PCT of 0.440 and are ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, Florida. The sports pavilion is also known as the American Airlines, since the airline has a hub at Miami International Airport and purchased the naming rights to the venue in 1999 for US$42 million. Those rights were purchased for a 20-year term. It is the official home of the Miami Heat and opened on December 31, 1999 with a concert by Gloria Estefan. On January 2, 2000, the Miami Heat played their first game in their new home. It has a capacity of 19,600 spectators.
