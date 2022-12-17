Highlights: Heat 111-101 Spurs in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs 101-111 Miami Heat game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 3:54
Advantage of 13 for the Heat, this is beginning to be defined. Time out Spurs.
4Q | 6:47
Time out Spurs, the Miami men begin to escape on the scoreboard and force the opponent's timeout.
4Q | 9:31
Miami takes the lead on the scoreboard and is fighting to keep the victory.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 4 for the Spurs.
3Q | 2:02
San Antonio responds and retakes the lead, advantage of 4 for the Spurs
3Q | 4:50
The Heat manage to turn the game around again and go looking to increase the difference before the last quarter.
3Q | 7:16
The Heat continue to chase to try to close the gap and tie the game.
3Q | 10:07
Very even restart between both teams, the difference does not move.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter starts.
Halftime
We go to the break with an advantage of 2 for the Spurs.
2Q | 2:13
The Spurs once again take advantage in the game and this time they are away by 5.
Slam!
Bam Adebayo continues unstoppable on the floor of the CDMX Arena:
Bam Adebayo continues unstoppable on the floor of the CDMX Arena:
4Q | 6:15
Very fought match on the court with two teams that do not slow down.
From deep!
Doug McDermott very well at distance for the Spurs to stay in the fight:
Doug McDermott very well at distance for the Spurs to stay in the fight:
2Q | 10:14
Great restart of the Heat that turns the game around again.
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 3 for the Spurs.
1Q | 2:55
Time out of the Heat, the Spurs reduce the difference to 4 points and the Miami cool down the rival.
The Alley and the Oop!
Great combination between Max Struss and Bam Adebayo for the ally-oop:
Great combination between Max Struss and Bam Adebayo for the ally-oop:
1Q | 6:31
Time out for the Spurs, lead of 8 for the Heat and forcing the requested time for San Antonio.
1Q | 9:25
Great start on the floor of the CDMX Arena and the Heat that begins to take advantage of 6.
1Q | 12:00
The match begins at the Arena Ciudad de México.
Los Comenzando Cinco!
These are the 5 that the Spurs start for today's game:
These are the 5 that the Spurs start for today's game:
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Heat starting 5!
Here are the Heat's headlines for this afternoon's game:
Here are the Heat's headlines for this afternoon's game:
Referees
David Guthrie (#16), Jacyn Goble (#68) and CJ Washington (#12) are the designated referees for the game between the Spurs and the Heat, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Spurs are here!
Those from San Antonio are already at the Arena Ciudad de México for today's game:
Those from San Antonio are already at the Arena Ciudad de México for today's game:
¿Listos para un partido inolvidable? #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PAjsYK7S1Z
Heating up!
The Miami team arrived at the Arena Ciudad de México for this afternoon's game:
The Miami team arrived at the Arena Ciudad de México for this afternoon's game:
Last duel!
The last time the Heat and Spurs saw each other was during this regular season when the Miami team won the visit by a score of 129-97. Jimmy Butler was the player of the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Loving the court!
This is what the court of the Arena Ciudad de México looks like for this afternoon's game, although it was already released last night in the Capitanes victory within the G-League:
This is what the court of the Arena Ciudad de México looks like for this afternoon's game, although it was already released last night in the Capitanes victory within the G-League:
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Let's go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Spurs and Heat begins at the Arena Ciudad de México. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Heat live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Historic game!
The Mexico City game is back after being lost in a couple of previous editions due to the pandemic. This will be the 30th edition of this game, which has been part of the NBA regular season since 1992, the Spurs come out as the "local" against the Heat, both teams have already played previous editions and a great show is expected .
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Spurs vs Heat match in various countries:
Argentina: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on ESPN, TUDN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs get here?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. The loss of Dejounte Murray was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Where's the game?
The CDMX Arena located in Mexico City will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Mexico City Arena, at 5:00 p.m.