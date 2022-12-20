Highlights: Jazz 99-122 Cavaliers in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Utah Jazz 99-122 Cleveland Cavaliers game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 3:24
Utah retires their starters and it will be all for tonight. Cleveland win.
4Q | 5:56
Cleveland retires all its starters and what remains of the game will be mere formality.
4Q | 8:47
Advantage of 20 for the Cavs, the locals withdraw some of their stars from the court and it will be victory for them.
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
Ends the third quarter with a 19-point lead for the Cavs.
3Q | 3:22
Very little of the Jazz who already lose it by 22, Cleveland could end this duel early.
Big effort!
Jarred Vanderbilt with the 1-hand layup to score the Jazz:
second effort ☑️
3Q | 8:22
The Cavaliers regulate and survive the attacks of the rival. The difference remains at 17 points.
3Q | 10:40
Better restart of the Jazz that reduces the difference to 13 and forces the time requested by the locals.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to halftime with an advantage of 18 for the Cavs.
2Q | 1:48
Lauri Markkanen with 18 points is the top scorer for the Jazz but the tie is still far away and does not seem likely before the break.
Surprise!
Talen Horton-Tucker making a surprising basket when it seemed that he fell and lost the ball:
honestly iconic, @Thortontucker
2Q | 5:41
Lead of 17 for the Cavs, Cleveland begins to dominate the game and get further and further away.
2Q | 7:56
The Cavs are still unstoppable on the court and are already leading by 12 points. Donovan Mitchell with 11 points leading the local offense.
With the Hammer!
Great combination between Garland and Allen for the two-handed dunk from the Cavs center:
FRO IT DOWN, 3️⃣1️⃣.
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/feQStYWEdl
2Q | 12:00
Start the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 8 for the Cavs.
1Q | 1:54
Cleveland reacts after the timeout and starts putting pressure on the Jazz waiting for the mistakes.
1Q | 4:03
Jazz 7-0 run to cut the difference to just 2 points and send the game into timeout for the Cavs.
Stepback!
Donovan Mitchell with the stepback for the triple that gives the Cavs the advantage:
That's what you call a SPIDA BITE. 🕷️
1Q | 7:17
9-0 run for the Cavaliers that force the time requested by the Jazz.
1Q | 9:41
Very even start on the court, both teams try to impose their conditions and take the lead on the scoreboard.
1Q | 12:00
Tip off the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Last lineups!
In the last game, this is how both teams lined up:
Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynik and Collin Sexton.
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Cavs: Lamar Stevens
Jazz: Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk
Referees
Scott Foster (#48), Lauren Holtkamp (#7) and Matt Myers (#43) are the refereeing third designated for the game between the Jazz and the Cavs, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
Here are the Cavs!
The Cleveland team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
Ready for some reindeer games. 🦌✨ #LetEmKnow
The Jazz is here!
Those from Utah are already in the vicinity of the Rocket Mortgage FIeldhouse for today's game:
new looks, old digs 🗺
Last duel!
The last time the Jazz and the Cavs saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Cleveland's team was victorious and tied the series by a score of 104-91. Jarrett Allen was the player of the game with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Jazz vs. Cavaliers game kicks off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL
Stay with us to follow the Jazz vs Cavaliers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Jazz vs Cavaliers match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The new Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz arrive?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by being ranked tenth in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins and 13 losses. The Jazz ended Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:00 p.m.