San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs. Pelicans live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming from the Smoothie King Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Spurs vs Pelicans game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brandon Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscular problems. However, in the 3 games that he has played, he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram comes from a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown two years ago when he won the "Most Improved Player" award fall. So his objective will be to become the team leader. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to clinch a playoff berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team starts a new season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans aren't favorites in the West but they have a great roster. He finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they knocked out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4-2. Those of New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to enter the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. The loss of Dejounte Murray was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Where's the game?
The Smoothie King Center located in the city of New Orleans will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in good shape in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 8:00 p.m.