Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks live game, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center.
How to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks game on December 23, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Of their last five meetings in the last year, the Mavericks have won on four occasions and the remaining one went to the Rockets.
Key player - Mavericks
The good results of the Dallas Mavericks have not been just luck, it's all because of the great work of the team. Luka Doncic, the 23-year-old, 6-foot-2 Slovakian point guard, accumulates 32.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.
Key player - Rockets
Despite their bad results, Houston Rockets have achieved 9 victories and that is thanks to the great team they have. Jalen Green, is one of their great references. The 20-year-old guard accumulates 21.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks
For their part, the Mavericks are in a better moment. They have played 38 games, and their results are much better than those of their rival. They have 16 wins and 16 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.500 and are ranked ninth in the Western Conference and 15th in the league.
Houston Rockets
Houston is not having a good streak. Out of 31 games played, they have won 9 and lost 22, accumulated a PCT of 0.290 and are ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference, last in the standings, and 28th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Toyota Center located in Houston, Texas. Clearly, its name is due to the well-known Japanese automobile brand Toyota, which has been sponsoring the stadium since its construction in 2002. The Toyota Center was born from the pressure that the Houston teams exerted on the mayor's office to change the old complex known as the Compaq Center. Finally the mayor's office gave in and the new complex was inaugurated in 2003 with a Fleetwood Mac concert, and the game between the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets on January 30 of that year was the first game to be played there. This pavilion hosts multiple sporting and entertainment events. Great artists such as Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Metallica, Green Day, among others, have performed there. It has also hosted multiple UFC and WWE events. It is the official home of the Houston Rockets of the NBA and the Houston Aeros of the AHL. It has a capacity of 18,300 spectators for basketball, 17,800 for field hockey and 19,000 for concerts.
Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.