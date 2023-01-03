Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets of January 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Dallas Mavericks last lineup
The last quintet of Dallas Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Christian Wood.
Houston Rockets last lineup
The last quintet of Houston Rockets:
Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Luka Doncic (#77), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Christian Wood (#35) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (#26) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eighth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 21 wins and 16 losses, they are in fourth position in the Western Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on December 31 against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Dallas Mavericks won 126-125 at the AT&T Center to earn their twenty-first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Kevin Porter Jr. (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
The Houston Rockets had a bad start to the season, with 10 wins and 26 losses, they established themselves in fifteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 31 against the New York Knicks, where the Houston Rockets lost 108-98 at the Toyota Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Toyota Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Houston, Texas. Since October 5, 2003, it has been the home of the Houston Rockets, has a capacity of 18,400 spectators and cost 175 million dollars to build.