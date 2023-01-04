Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks live game, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Atlanta Hawks game on January 4, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (Jan. 5) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 5) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 5th) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (January 5) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 5) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between 2021 and 2022, they met five times. The Hawks are not exactly the Kings' favorite opponents, as of those five meetings, the Atlanta Hawks were the victors in all of them.
Key player - Kings
De'Aaron Fox is one of the Kings' favorite point guards. The 1.91 cm tall 25-year-old averages 23.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Key player - Hawks
Trae Young is one of the Hawks' favorite point guards. The 6-foot-1, 24-year-old Young is averaging 27.5 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 10 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are having a good season. With 41 games played, they have 19 wins and 16 losses. They accumulate a PCT of 0.543 and are ranked number five in the Western Conference and 11th in the league.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have had a somewhat consistent season with 17 wins and 20 losses so far, which ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.459 and 19th in the league overall.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Part of the sports center, it is located in the former Downtown Plaza shopping center. This pavilion, opened in 2016 as a replacement for the Sleep Train Arena, is the official home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings and is also a great venue for concerts by major artists such as Lady Gaga, or multiple events such as the WWE. When the team was about to disappear from the city, a group of companies led by Vivek Ranadivé, saved the franchise by buying most of the group from the Maloof family that was the previous owner of the Kings. They then secured a license with the city to be able to build a new arena and so began construction of this pavilion in 2014. It has a capacity of 17,500 spectators for basketball and 19,000 for concerts.
