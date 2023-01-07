Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Stream Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Live Score Here
“His visual acuity and spatial awareness have improved. He can do more things with the ball in his hands, he can move in tighter spaces,” ; It's all a function of repetition, but it's also a function of repetition. It is a function of a body that has developed the motor skills to speed up and slow down and turn on a dime.”
“From a skillset perspective,” Resch said, “were seeing the consequence, the positive consequence, to the effect of repetition.”
How do the Phoenix Suns arrive?
SG - Landry Shamet
SF - Mikal Bridges
PF - Dario Saric
C - DeAndre Ayton.
“ Gotta give the Lakers credit. They played with a big engine, with a spirit with their guys out," added Spoelstra. “We had a few wins like that too, where we had guys out and you got the win. can take a team. I didn't feel any of that during the day. just a disappointing loss.”
“I think our overall attack was slow, especially with how we were performing at the start of this trip,” “Even when Denver lost, we were moving the defense, working together to generate a lot of looks. This was more in the mud and we weren't really moving our bodies, getting to the initial triggers and then moving the ball and finding the advantage.
“It was basically walking to the trigger, letting the defense set up, and then working against the second half of the clock. And this is not the case. It's the style we've been playing, mainly because our attack has been improving in the last few weeks”.
"It's part of the game," Butler said. “We have to find a way to protect the ball. É simple as that."
"Hell if I know," Butler said when asked. “We just don’t guard anybody. We don't pass the ball. É hard. I think everyone has – You have your own agenda - but everyone wants to make sure we win. And we are a team that everyone has to be together, everyone needs the stone to succeed. That's how we've won in the past, that's how we've won. how we're going to win now and probably how we're going to end up winning in the future.”
“Concentration, I guess. Maybe it's a thing," Lowry said. “We have to stay focused on what we are doing and understand each situation, we have to take advantage of it. We have to try to keep building and know which one is better. our ultimate goal, what we all do. We are all on the same page. We simply cannot have games of lack of concentration and not play at the level we know how to play.”
“We can“t afford to fall apart knowing we’re a good team,” “We just have to figure that out and hope that whenever we start winning, they come in groups. Win nine, 10 or 11 in a row because it’s good. very possible. teams that do this and there are doing it now. So I hope we are the next team.”
Miami Heat likely!
SG - Tyler Herro
SF - Caleb Martin
PF - Jimmy Butler
C - Bam Adebayo.