Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder live, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on January 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between January 2021 and December 2022, they met five times and in all five games, Miami Heat came out on top.
Key player - Thunder
The Thunder are going through a rough patch. While they are not the results or the position that every team wants, they have managed victories throughout this season thanks to the resilience of their team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, maintains one of the best stats on the team with 30.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Key player - Heat
Miami Heat was able to recover from a bad start of the season and has already achieved 21 great victories and that is thanks to the great team they have. Jimmy Butler, is one of their great references. The 33-year-old forward accumulates 22.1 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Oklahoma City Thunder
For their part, the Thunder are in a bad moment. They have played 40 games, but their results have been contrary to their opponents. They have 18 wins and 22 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.450 and are ranked 13th in the Western Conference and 23rd in the league.
Miami Heat
Miami has recovered from a bad streak. Of 41 games played, they have won 21 and lost 20, accumulated a PCT of 0.512 and are ranked No. 8 in the Eastern Conference and 13th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, Florida. The sports pavilion is also known as the American Airlines, since the airline has a hub at Miami International Airport and purchased the naming rights to the venue in 1999 for US$42 million. Those rights were purchased for a 20-year term. It is the official home of the Miami Heat and opened on December 31, 1999 with a concert by Gloria Estefan. On January 2, 2000, the Miami Heat played their first game in their new home. It has a capacity of 19,600 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.