Memphies Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs live game, as well as the latest information from the FedEx Forum. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs game on January 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between February 2022 and January 9, 2022, the two teams met five times, of which the Grizzlies won four games and the other game was won by the San Antonio Spurs.
Key player - Spurs
The Spurs have the same flaw as the Grizzlies. Their star player, Keldon Johnson, is doubtful until next week. Still, with the results against them and their player injured, the Spurs have plenty of depth to get them through this rough patch. Jakob Poeltl, the center from Austria, is keeping up the numbers by accumulating 11.3 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
Key player - Grizzlies
Currently the Grizzlies are missing their best player Ja Morant, who has a thigh discomfort and is doubtful until next week, however, he is not their only player. The Memphis Grizzlies have a giant crop of incredible players, among them, Desmond Bane, the point guard who has 21.5 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 4 assists.
San Antonio Spurs
On the other hand, the San Antonio team has a totally opposite picture. They have played 41 games, one more than their rival, accumulated only 13 wins and 28 losses, which gives them a PCT of 0.317. These statistics place them 14th in the Western Conference and 27th in the league.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphies are having an excellent moment. At this point in the season, they have played 40 games and are on an incredible streak, as they have 27 wins and only 13 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.657 and are leaders of the Western Conference and second in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the FedEx Forum in the city of Memphis, Tennesse. It is the official home of the Memphies Grizzlies of the NBA and the Memphies Tigers of the NCAA. This pavilion has the capacity to host all kinds of events, from basketball or ice hockey games, to concerts or other types of shows. The Grizzlies have played there since 2004, having previously played at Pyramid Arena when the city built the facility, which is why it owns it. The courier company, FedEx, signed the naming rights agreement for the arena, which is why it is the FedEx Forum. It covers an area of 75,000 square meters and has 1,000 VIP seats for every occasion. Its capacity is 18,165 spectators for basketball and 12,633 for ice hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Memphies Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.