Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Rockets

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM10 minutes ago

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:55 PM15 minutes ago

What time is the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings of January 11th, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 AM  on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM  on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM  on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AMon NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

5:50 PM20 minutes ago

Kings

5:45 PM25 minutes ago

Speak up, Silas!

“I will always be positive with this group,” said Silas. "I understand the ins and outs of being the head coach of a rebuilding team. [Staying positive] infects our locker room and our fans.   my motivation."

"I am a positive person," said Silas. " It's hard now. But this is going to be a fun thing when we put it all together."

“We are all frustrated and would like to see this rebuild faster and more concrete.  If you don't win as many matches as you'd like, frustration sets in.  It's an easy process we go through”.

5:40 PM30 minutes ago

Probable Houston Rockets!

PG - Jalen Green

SG - Kevin Porter Jr.

SF - Eric Gordon

PF - Jabari Smith

C - Alperen Sengun.

5:35 PM35 minutes ago

How do the Houston Rockets arrive?

The Houston Rockets have a negative campaign of 30 defeats and only 10 wins in the league. The Texas team occupies the lantern of the Western Conference and bitter the worst campaign of the entire league with 25% success in the competition. The Rockets have lost the last seven clashes.
5:30 PM40 minutes ago

Interview

“From what I hear, that's hearsay now, I heard it broke. It will eat up lottery money if he does. You just need to feel each one and see who will hold it. The most important thing is how hard they're playing every second they're on the court, because again, there's not a lot of minutes there. It's not like I'm going to play this person with Domantas (Sabonis), so this person is literally going to be six minutes (a half). Now, if we're playing this well as a team, I'll let that person roll, but you've got to stick around and compete to the end for the short amount of time you're out there. There were some things I was looking at [with Holmes] where I wanted to see someone different there. I thought Chimezie (Metu) was good to start with but trying to maintain the level he was playing I'm not seeing that right now and so I went to Neemias (Queta). Let's give Neemi a chance and if Neemi doesn't work out, I'll go back to another guy. The decision is mine based on what I'm seeing. I need to find a guy in that spot who is going to defend, run around the court, save Domas for six to eight minutes at halftime, and play as much as he can while trying to stick to the game plan. No fouls, boxing, doing all the little things they need to keep the group solid for six to eight minutes. We've found him in spurts, but I want to get to the point where I can be a little more consistent, so I'll keep looking until I feel like that person is there. The second thing is, when we gave it to [Domantas Sabonis] and [Harrison Barnes], they had a lot of gains when they put it in. And literally, they put the chain on Keegan, and Keegan just stood here like this," said Mike Brown.
5:25 PMan hour ago

Probable Sacramento Kings lineup

PG - De'Aaron Fox

SG - Kevin Huerter

SF - Keegan Murray

PF - Harrison Barnes

C - Domantas Sabonis.

5:20 PMan hour ago

How do the Sacramento Kings arrive?

The Sacramento Kings have a positive season campaign with 21 wins and 18 losses. The team won in the last round of the Orlando Magic.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings live updates

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA