New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Live Score!
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Detroit Pistons
In Detroit Pistons the presence of Saddiq Bey stands out. The 23-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 14.0 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.
Key player - New Orleans Pelicans
In New Orleans Pelicans, the presence of C. J. McCollum stands out. The 31 year old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. In the season he has an average of 21.3 points per game, achieved in 37 games played, where he has an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Detroit Pistons
7- Killian Hayes
9- Nerlens Noel
23- Jaden Ivey
41- Saddiq Bey
44- Bojan Bogdanovic
Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans
3- C. J. McCollum
5- Herbert Jones
8- Naji Marshall
17- Jonas Valanciunas
25- Trey Murphy III
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are coming off four consecutive losses. The victory achieved in the first days of the year against the Warriors could not be the impetus for them to get out of the bad streak and they continue adding defeats. They are currently second to last in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .267, product of 12 wins and 33 losses.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. However, they have had a great season, which makes them confident that they will keep their place in the classification zone. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .595, product of 25 wins and 17 losses.