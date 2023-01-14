New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
3:00 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons live game, as well as the latest information from the Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons of January 13th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

2:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Saddiq Bey stands out. The 23-year-old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 14.0 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 28.5 minutes played per game.

2:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans Pelicans, the presence of C. J. McCollum stands out. The 31 year old player comes from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Boston Celtics. In the season he has an average of 21.3 points per game, achieved in 37 games played, where he has an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.

2:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

7- Killian Hayes

9- Nerlens Noel

23- Jaden Ivey

41- Saddiq Bey

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans

3- C. J. McCollum

5- Herbert Jones

8- Naji Marshall

17- Jonas Valanciunas

25- Trey Murphy III

2:25 PM2 hours ago

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off four consecutive losses. The victory achieved in the first days of the year against the Warriors could not be the impetus for them to get out of the bad streak and they continue adding defeats. They are currently second to last in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .267, product of 12 wins and 33 losses.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics. However, they have had a great season, which makes them confident that they will keep their place in the classification zone. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .595, product of 25 wins and 17 losses.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, located in the city of Detroit, in the state of Michigan, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2017, has a capacity for 20,491 spectators.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
