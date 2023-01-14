Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live game update and the comments from VAVEL's coverage.
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game on January 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:00 AM (Jan. 14) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (January 14) on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between March 2022 and January 2023, the two teams have met five times. The advantage goes to the Denver Nuggets, who have won every meeting.
Key player - Nuggets
Denver also has a great roster and the figure these days is a foreigner. He is Nikola Jokic, a 2.13 cm tall Serbian who plays as a center. He averages 24.8 points per game, 11 rebounds and 9.7 assists.
Key player - Clippers
Paul George is one of the Clippers' favorite small forwards. The 32-year-old 2.03 cm tall player averages 23.7 points per game, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, making him one of the team's best scorers.
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets are off to a slightly different start than their opponents. Like the Clippers, they have 43 games played, with 28 wins and 13 losses. They are in the number two spot in the Western Conference and in the overall standings they are well ahead of their opponent in the number three spot. They have a PCT of 0.683.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers have had a great season with 43 games so far, winning 22 and losing 21, which ranks sixth in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.512 and 14th in the league overall.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony was held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when the cryptocurrency company, Crypto.com, acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sports. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.