Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Maveericks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PMan hour ago

Mavericks

2:55 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks of 18th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass

USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 3:30  pm: NBA League Pass

2:45 PMan hour ago

Interview

"We need to get our big guy back," McMillan said after the game. “We are being beaten on the planks. We're little when we have Onyeaka and John [Collins] there. And we need all of our players to get in there. and help recover the ball. Today &agra; night we have a break at the end. We made the plays, grabbed the rebounds when we needed to for the last few possessions.''

“I really feel like we can be so good,” Hawks sideline reporter Annie Finberg. “Defensively, we can step up, we can score. So just what? we have to find a way to stay consistent with that.   that's what it's all about.”

2:40 PMan hour ago

Probable Atlanta Hawks!

PG - Trae Young

SG - Dejounte Murray

SF - Aeron Holiday

PF - De'Andre Hunter

C - John Collins.

2:35 PMan hour ago

Entrevista

“Precisamos trazer nosso grandalhão de volta”, disse McMillan após o jogo . “Estamos sendo espancados nas pranchas. Somos pequenos quando temos Onyeaka e John [Collins] lá. E precisamos que todos os nossos jogadores entrem lá e ajudem a recuperar a bola. Hoje à noite temos uma pausa no final. Fizemos as jogadas, pegamos os rebotes quando precisávamos para as últimas posses.''

“Eu realmente sinto que podemos ser tão bons”, disse Capela à repórter lateral do Hawks , Annie Finberg. “Defensivamente, podemos intensificar, podemos marcar. Então, só temos que encontrar uma maneira de nos manter consistentes com isso. Mas é disso que se trata.”

2:30 PMan hour ago

Provável Atlanta Hawks!

PG - Trae Young

SG - Dejounte Murray

SF - Aeron Holiday

PF - De'Andre Hunter

C - John Collins.

2:25 PMan hour ago

How do the Atlanta Hawks arrive?

The Atlanta Hawks have a balanced campaign in the current NBA season. There are 22 defeats and 22 victories, with a positive result in the last match, ending a possible sequence of games with negative scores.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Interview


"There's a lot of talk about the European versus the US in an All-Star situation, and which team would win," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said ahead of their 119-115 double win at Thursday about the Los Angeles Lakers. “This was not the conversation 10-15 ago, or 20 years ago.

“When did you start? look at the international pool, it is deep and youthful.     It is great for basketball game.”

“ Is it growing and I think it is? growing extremely fast,'' he said. “I think the game, when you play it, is a game. If you only talk about the fundamentals being taught, you will learn more. you can see that with Luka, Giannis and the Joker (Jokic). They play the game right.”

“I think we’re probably getting more respect than we used to,” Doncic said.“We have a lot of international players that are really good.

“People like great basketball players. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. it is. They just have fun.”

'So who would win the star-studded All-Star game? Kidd mulled over that thought and said, “It all depends on who it is. the coach”.

“He has it all and is going to get something special here,” to 500 points (from Abdul-Jabbar). What else is there? to do?

“I think you are a good fit. You can see he still loves to play, he loves the competition.  You are young at heart, even though you are 38 years old. When he wakes up, he might jump out of bed, knowing him. But at 38 or 39, his feet slide across the floor.    lifting your feet.  It is simply remarkable that he still packs the punch at age 38. The numbers he is on. presenting are notable.

“LeBron was LeBron,”

“But is it? It's always a pleasure to face players like that, especially LeBron. He's always happy.   20 years, playing at a high level every game”.

As a rookie, Doncic was just 5-of-11 from the field and scored just 14 points in his first game against the James on Oct. 31, 2018.

"I was really nervous," watched almost his whole life.''

“Playing against him was a dream come true. It was a game I will never forget.”

“I think when you get to know the world’ talks about LeBron, Lebron is in its own category for the way it entered the league. And he never let down his fans, his teammates and his owners by winning championships, helping players get paid. At the end of the day, he's happy. about to win. He never talked about records. The only thing he really talked about was trying to win championships, and he did that at a very high level. And I said this about Luka, sometimes you can underestimate people.   you need to enjoy them while they are here. It doesn’t look like Father Time will get him, but when he does decide to walk away, he will be missed.”

2:15 PM2 hours ago

Probable Lineup (Dallas Mavericks)

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF  - Luka Doncic

PF - Reggie Bullock

C -  Christian Wood.

2:10 PM2 hours ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks have a positive campaign in the season with 24 wins and 20 losses, being a defeat in the last confrontation against the Portland Trail Blazers.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
