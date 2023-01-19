Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Maveericks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Mavericks
How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA?
Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass
USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Interview
“I really feel like we can be so good,” Hawks sideline reporter Annie Finberg. “Defensively, we can step up, we can score. So just what? we have to find a way to stay consistent with that. that's what it's all about.”
Probable Atlanta Hawks!
SG - Dejounte Murray
SF - Aeron Holiday
PF - De'Andre Hunter
C - John Collins.
How do the Atlanta Hawks arrive?
Interview
"There's a lot of talk about the European versus the US in an All-Star situation, and which team would win," Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said ahead of their 119-115 double win at Thursday about the Los Angeles Lakers. “This was not the conversation 10-15 ago, or 20 years ago.
“When did you start? look at the international pool, it is deep and youthful. It is great for basketball game.”
“ Is it growing and I think it is? growing extremely fast,'' he said. “I think the game, when you play it, is a game. If you only talk about the fundamentals being taught, you will learn more. you can see that with Luka, Giannis and the Joker (Jokic). They play the game right.”
“I think we’re probably getting more respect than we used to,” Doncic said.“We have a lot of international players that are really good.
“People like great basketball players. It doesn’t matter where you’re from. it is. They just have fun.”
'So who would win the star-studded All-Star game? Kidd mulled over that thought and said, “It all depends on who it is. the coach”.
“He has it all and is going to get something special here,” to 500 points (from Abdul-Jabbar). What else is there? to do?
“I think you are a good fit. You can see he still loves to play, he loves the competition. You are young at heart, even though you are 38 years old. When he wakes up, he might jump out of bed, knowing him. But at 38 or 39, his feet slide across the floor. lifting your feet. It is simply remarkable that he still packs the punch at age 38. The numbers he is on. presenting are notable.
“LeBron was LeBron,”
“But is it? It's always a pleasure to face players like that, especially LeBron. He's always happy. 20 years, playing at a high level every game”.
As a rookie, Doncic was just 5-of-11 from the field and scored just 14 points in his first game against the James on Oct. 31, 2018.
"I was really nervous," watched almost his whole life.''
“Playing against him was a dream come true. It was a game I will never forget.”
“I think when you get to know the world’ talks about LeBron, Lebron is in its own category for the way it entered the league. And he never let down his fans, his teammates and his owners by winning championships, helping players get paid. At the end of the day, he's happy. about to win. He never talked about records. The only thing he really talked about was trying to win championships, and he did that at a very high level. And I said this about Luka, sometimes you can underestimate people. you need to enjoy them while they are here. It doesn’t look like Father Time will get him, but when he does decide to walk away, he will be missed.”
Probable Lineup (Dallas Mavericks)
SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.
SF - Luka Doncic
PF - Reggie Bullock
C - Christian Wood.