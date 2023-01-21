Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Heat vs. Mavs live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Heat vs Mavs game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs get here?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season, the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Christian Wood and Facundo Campazzo arrived, and they renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The American Airlines Center located in the city of Dallas will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the American Airlines Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.