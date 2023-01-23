Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last meetings
Between December 2021 and January 16, 2021, the two teams met five times, of which the Grizzlies won four games and the other game was won by the Phoenix Suns.
Key player - Grizzlies
Memphis recovered its great figure Ja Morant, who had been absent for a while due to a muscle discomfort, but fortunately he returned and with the best statistics as he accumulated 27.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists.
Key player - Suns
Phoenix may be in a slump due to the amount of injuries they have at the moment, however, they are trying to get out of it. Players like Mikal Bridges are finishing with the team on his shoulder and he has responded very well, accumulating 16 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis is having an excellent moment. At this point of the season, they have played 45 games and are on an incredible streak, as they have 31 wins and only 14 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.689 and are second in the Western Conference and third in the league.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns were having a great season with a magnificent performance, but something happened and that idyll went down. They have played 46 games, of which they have won 22 and lost 24. They accumulate a PCT of 0.478 and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and 20th in the league.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Footprint Center in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. It opened in 1992 and since that year, it has been the official home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns. It is also the official home of the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. From 1996 to 2003, it was the home of the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes, and from 2005 to 2009, it was the home of the ECHL's Phoenix Roadrunners. It has had six name changes since its opening. It began as America West Arena from '92 to 2006, then from 2006 to 2015, it was called US Airways Center, from 2015 to 2020, it was called Talking Stick Resort Arena, in 2020 it was called PHX Arena, from 2020 to 2021, it was known as the Phoenix Suns Arena and in 2021, it changed its name to the Footprint Center. It has hosted NBA and WNBA All-Star Games, as well as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, WWE events and concerts by Blink-182, Green Day, Selena Gomez, among other great artists. It has a capacity of 18,422 spectators.
