Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo; NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

4:00 PM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PM23 minutes ago

What time is Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets of 25th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PM28 minutes ago

Rockets

3:45 PM33 minutes ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:40 PM38 minutes ago

Be careful with this Wizards player

Kristaps Porcingis, a 27-year-old center, is being the benchmark for the Wizards in a good start to the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, If he continues like this, he will be able to place the team in a good place in the Playoffs, just like a couple of seasons ago.
3:35 PM43 minutes ago

Wizards All-Star Quintet

Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
3:30 PMan hour ago

Wizards near the Play-In

Washington Wizards is far from being one of the best teams in the NBA, however, unlike some teams, they have a title in their showcases, although the previous season they did not even qualify for the Play-In, they have done so in previous seasons The objective of the team each season is that, to be able to play something more than the regular season, this season the team is out of qualifying positions so far, since with a record of 18-25 it is occupying the 12th position in the East, a Wizards win would put it close to the Play-In, but it's a hotly contested spot as there are good teams in that part of the table, the Wizards were recently beaten by the Knicks
3:25 PMan hour ago

Houston probable starting line-up

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun

Coach: Stephen Silas

3:20 PMan hour ago

Rockets injury report

The team from Texas has only one roster setback for the game: Kevin Porter Jr. The shooting guard recovers from a foot injury. The rest of the squad is available to play.
3:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Toyota Center

The Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the stadium Toyota Center, Houston (TX) with a capacity of 18.300 people.
3:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA