Indiana Pacers vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

Grizzlies

How and where to watch the Grizzlies vs Pacers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Pacers vs Grizzlies match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Pacers vs Grizzlies of 29th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Watch out for this Pacers player

Buddy Hield, shooting guard. An experienced 30 year old player has had a decent season in the absence of the team's top star, Tyrese Halliburton, Hield has become the team's leading scorer so far this season, his performances should be memorable in every game, as their goal is the Playoffs and they are not close.
Pacers all-star roster

Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Pacers with a big task

Indiana Pacers need little to have a better season than last season, since in the previous one they failed to qualify for the Playoffs and also closed the regular season with ten consecutive losses, after coming from that season, playing the Play-In would be great news for the Indiana Pacers, Pacers have an acceptable season occupying the ninth place in the Eastern Conference, currently they would be playing the Play-In, but there is still a lot of season to play and the team can easily lose their place, they recently beat Bulls in a surprising result, but in the last game they lost against Magic, the team as a home team has been able to get good results, but as a visitor it has been very difficult to have a good record, it will be crucial to get a winning streak to not depend on other results to keep their place in the conference or otherwise they can lose it and not recover it.
Probable lineup for the Grizzlies

Brooks

Jaren Jackson

Clarke

Desmond Bane

Ja Morant

Grizzlies' situation

Steven Adams and Danny Green, with knee injuries, and John Konchar, head injury, are Taylor Jenkins' absentees.
Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference. With four straight losses, the Grizzlies have 31 wins and 17 losses from 48 games played.
NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

