Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Kings vs Wizards live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Capital One Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Kings vs Wizards match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Bradley Beal, a must see player!
The Washington guard is one of the great figures of the Wizards, he arrives after missing much of last season due to a knee injury. Beal was only able to play 9 games last season and that greatly reduced the team's chances. He started the season well with an average of 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The figure of the Wizards is ready for this new year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and hopes to re-enter the dispute to be considered as one of the candidates to the All-Star Game, his return was listed as one of the most interesting for this season. Without a doubt, the connection of the guard with Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis will be essential for Washington to meet the objectives set.
How does the Wizards get here?
The Washington team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards finished with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses, their expectations were lowered when they lost Bradley Beal, their best player, shortly after starting the previous season. The Wizards are a team that will seek to fight to get into the playoffs this year and have concentrated great players to fight to be among the best in the East. It seems difficult for this team to fight for a place in the Top of the Conference, but it could surprise the best of each conference and place among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. For this season, the Wizards kept a large part of the team and reinforcements such as Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson arrived, in addition to the renewal of Bradley Beal with the maximum contract in the league. The unknown for the team revolves around the great level that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis can show and that they can complete a large part of the season without injuries. Washington's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Toronto, Indiana and New York, teams against which they will compete to sneak into the playoffs.
WHere's the game?
The Capital One Arena located in the city of Washington will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the Capital One Arena, at 7:00 p.m.