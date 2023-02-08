Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 110-104 Los Angeles Clippers in NBA
Photo: Handout/Los Angeles Clippers

12:28 AM11 hours ago

END OF TRANSMISSION

Thanks so much for following Clippers and Mavs on VAVEL. Have a great night everyone and see you next time.
12:27 AM11 hours ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, the Mavs in Kyrie Irving's debut, reached 30 wins. The Clippers lost for the 27th time.
12:24 AM11 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

Clippers 104-110 Mavs.
12:24 AM11 hours ago

1'

Mavs up six points with 17 seconds to go.
12:18 AM11 hours ago

2'

Mavs lead is five points with two minutes left.
12:08 AM11 hours ago

4'

Clippers with four straight points and touchdown on the scoreboard again. Game catches fire at the end.
12:02 AM11 hours ago

6'

Mavs opens 10 points higher this time.
11:57 PM11 hours ago

8'

Clippers with two points with Paul George.
11:53 PM11 hours ago

9'

Mavs starts better and opens up nine points early in the fourth quarter.
11:46 PM12 hours ago

END OF THIRD PERIOD

Clippers 78-81 Mavs.
11:45 PM12 hours ago

1'

Mavs manages to hold the score in the final stretch.
11:41 PM12 hours ago

3'

TOUCHED! Kawhi Leonard with four points in a row. Mavs with just one more point.
11:41 PM12 hours ago

4'

Another run by the Clippers and the game is even at the end of the third period. Mavs with only three points more.
11:40 PM12 hours ago

6'

Clippers with seven straight points land on the scoreboard. Game gains electrifying pace.
11:30 PM12 hours ago

10'

The two teams came back exchanging points.
11:05 PM12 hours ago

BREAK

Clippers 52-60 Mavs.
11:04 PM12 hours ago

1'

Clippers hit a 13-point streak that the Mavs had just two. Los Angeles team touches the scoreboard in the final stretch of the first period.
11:00 PM12 hours ago

3'

Clippers with five straight points with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
10:54 PM12 hours ago

5'

Period tied at 14 points, but Mavs lead is still over 10.
10:52 PM12 hours ago

6'

Clippers came back more focused in the second quarter and makes a balanced fourth, but remains 14 points behind.
10:43 PM13 hours ago

9'

Mavs started the second period in front and opens 19 points.
10:35 PM13 hours ago

END OF FIRST PERIOD

Clippers 25-41 Mavs.
10:34 PM13 hours ago

1'

First period with the Mavs reaching 40 points. Bullock is the top scorer with 15.
10:30 PM13 hours ago

2'

Jackson three for the Clippers. Hardaway Jr from three for the Mavs.
10:22 PM13 hours ago

5'

Clippers with four straight points with Mann, narrows the score.
10:19 PM13 hours ago

7'

KYRIE IRVING! Point guard just scored the first points with the Mavs jersey.
10:16 PM13 hours ago

9'

SHOOTING! Mavs with four threes and Clippers with two in the first minutes of the game.
10:13 PM13 hours ago

GAME STARTED

It's NBA at VAVEL.
9:34 PM14 hours ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Clippers have won 11 times, while the Mavs have won nine times.
9:34 PM14 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

In the last five games for the Dallas Mavericks, there were three wins and two losses.
9:33 PM14 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers

In the last five games for the Los Angeles Clippers, there were three wins and two losses.
6:00 PM17 hours ago

5:55 PM17 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Clippers' leading scorer of the season. The wing averages 23.5 points per game.
5:50 PM18 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers likely

PG - Luke Kennard

SG - Terance Mann

SF - Paul George

PF - Kawhi Leonard

C - Ivica Zubac.
5:45 PM18 hours ago

How do the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers have a positive season campaign with 31 wins and 26 losses, with two straight wins, occupying fourth place in the Western Conference.
5:40 PM18 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Mavs' leading scorer of the season. The guard has an average of 33.4 points per game.
5:35 PM18 hours ago

Likely Dallas Mavericks!

PG - Spencer Dinwiddie

SG - Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF - Luka Doncic

PF - Reggie Bullock

C -  Christian Wood.
5:30 PM18 hours ago

How do the Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks have a positive campaign in the season with 29 wins and 26 losses, with a positive result in the last confrontation.
5:25 PM18 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
5:20 PM18 hours ago

The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena

The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
5:15 PM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
