Highlights: Indiana Pacers 127-113 Washington Wizards in NBA
Photo: Washington Wizards

9:25 PMan hour ago

How it looks

The Washington Wizards pick up two wins after three losses. The Wizards climb to 10th place in the Eastern Conference, having in 55 games lost 29 and won 26. 

After putting an end to the negative sequence, the Indiana Pacers lose two in a row and are now in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. In 57 meetings, the Pacers have 25 wins and 32 losses.

9:21 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:19 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 2:37

The momentum is more favorable for the Pancers. However, the Wizards are winning by a wide margin, 127 to 112
9:08 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 6:18

Pacers also reach 100 on free throws, converted by Turner
9:05 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 8:38

Gafford grabs a rebound from Kendrick Nunn and scores with a dunk
8:52 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 88-104
8:51 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 1:49

Porzingis takes advantage of a foul by Isaiah Jackson and hits 3 of 3 free throws. With the baskets, the Wizards reach 101 points
8:43 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 5:22

Haliburton makes his 13th point of the game on a 3-point basket. Pacers narrow the gap, which remains wide at 11 points
8:31 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 8:59

Beal is the star of the game and makes the Wizards' first basket in Q3
8:28 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 9:21

Pacers come back more connected after the break. They are the only ones who can convert, scoring 10 points. Wizards call timeout with the situation
8:08 PM3 hours ago

Q2- 00:00

Ends Q2, 57-80
7:58 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 4:42

Avdija ends streak of errors by scoring. Wizards keep good pace and reach 60 points against 46 Pacers
7:52 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 6:32

Mathurin picks up his own rebound and pats it down
7:43 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 10:35

After serving Avdija on a 3-basket, Gafford notes a dunk, increasing the gap to 11. Pacers call timeout soon after
7:36 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 29-37
7:35 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 00:33

In a good distribution, the hosts dominate again and open an eight-point lead
7:28 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 3:46

Isaiah Jackson takes advantage of Haliburton's pass to put it in the tray and makes it all even
7:20 PM4 hours ago

Q1 - 6:41

Wizards start in front. That doesn't stop the game from being tightly contested, with the teams exchanging points. At the moment, the home team is leading 17-13
7:17 PM4 hours ago

Q1 - 8:56

Pacers have good run, but Wizards manage to answer and stay ahead of the scoreboard, having from a lead
7:00 PM4 hours ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
6:56 PM4 hours ago

Pacers lineup

Hield

Nesmith

Turner

Nembhard

Haliburton

6:55 PM4 hours ago

Wizards lineup

Kispert

Porzingis

Gafford

Beal

Morris

6:53 PM4 hours ago

Wizards in the works

6:51 PM4 hours ago

Warming up started

6:10 PM5 hours ago

Last meeting

Saturday's matchup will be the last of the regular season between the Wizards and Pacers, with Indiana winning two of the previous three games
6:05 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Rick Carlisle!

"The way we're set up, we have to be able to get enough stops to play at the pace of the game. It's not about whether a guy like Ben Mathurin can go out there and play 32 minutes and score 20 points; we're taking him in the direction of being a championship-caliber two-way player."
6:00 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Wes Unseld Jr!

"You also have to immerse yourself in the group in its entirety. When this group is together, we've been relatively good and we're certainly moving in the right direction lately. Cheers aside, I think we've got something."
5:55 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:50 PM5 hours ago

What time is Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards  of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

5:45 PM5 hours ago
Photo: Indiana Pacers
5:40 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Pacers

Hield

Nesmith

Turner

Nembhard

Haliburton

5:35 PM5 hours ago

Pacers' situation

Rick Carlisle does not have any missing players for the game.
5:30 PM5 hours ago
Photo: Washington Wizards
5:25 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Wizards

Avdija

Porzingis

Gafford

Kispert

Wright

5:20 PM6 hours ago

Wizards' situation

Monte Morris, with back problems, is the only absence for Wes Unseld Jr. Kyle Kuzma is doubtful because of his ankle.
5:15 PM6 hours ago

Pacers

After putting an end to the negative streak, the Indiana Pacers lost again and are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. In 56 meetings, the Pacers have 25 wins and 31 losses.
5:10 PM6 hours ago

Wizards

The Washington Wizards got back to winning ways after three stumbles. The Wizards are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, having in 54 games 29 losses and 25 wins.
5:05 PM6 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

5:00 PM6 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:55 PM6 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:50 PM6 hours ago

Eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards live this Saturday (11), at the Capital One Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
4:45 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
