Highlights: San Antonio Spurs 125-106 Atlanta Hawks in NBA
Photo: Atlanta Hawks

9:48 PMan hour ago

How it looks

The Atlanta Hawks are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won two in a row. Of the 57 meetings played, the Hawks total 29 wins and 28 losses.

With the second worst campaign of the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs, second only to the Houston Rockets, figure 14th place. The Spurs have 42 losses and 14 wins in 43 games.

9:46 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:38 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 3:42

Trae Young has the streak of four baskets, reaching his 24th point and Hawks lead by 22 points
9:31 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 7:15

Hawks go scoreless for a while, Spurs try to take advantage and cut it to 14
9:27 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 9:39

Hawks go to the last quarter with a good rhythm, while Spurs change the team aiming to give another tone
9:21 PMan hour ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 78-93
9:17 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 00:26

Trae Young distributes his 14th assist for Okongwu's basket and the Hawks increase the gap to 14
9:11 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 3:16

Teams go a long time without scoring. Even so, the triumph goes to the home team, which has a difference of 12 over the opponent
9:01 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 7:18

John Collins hits 2 of 2 free throws, soon, the Hawks open the biggest lead of the matchup of nine points
8:55 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 9:22

Spurs convert two free throws, however Hawks score six points, leaving three-point lead
8:33 PM2 hours ago

Q2- 00:00

Ends Q2, 60-61
8:29 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 2:51

Murray scores 2 points after a pass from Trae Young to make it 51-51
8:26 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 5:40

Neither team can open up a big advantage. At the moment, Spurs are winning the match over Hawks, however, the difference is only three
8:10 PM3 hours ago

Q2 - 10:28

Q2 goes back and forth. Spurs came to turn, but Hawks lead the scoreboard again in very short time
8:07 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 31-32
8:00 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 2:38

Game is hotly contested. The home team goes scoreless for a while and the Spurs take advantage to pull ahead. Hawks ask for time to adjust things
7:51 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 7:03

Hunter shoots a 3 and puts the Hawks ahead
7:44 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 10:21

Spurs have good volume of play and already open a five game lead
7:34 PM3 hours ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
7:15 PM4 hours ago

Spurs lineup

Johnson

Sochan 

Zach Collins

Tre Jones

Malaki Branham

7:13 PM4 hours ago

Hawks lineup

Hunter

John Collins

Capela

Murray

Trae Young

6:28 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Popovich!

"It was a great effort by a team with some guys who just got here. It's a game of mistakes. We made mistakes, (Detroit) made mistakes, but a great effort from a lot of guys trying to do the best job they could."
6:23 PM4 hours ago

Speak up, Gregg Popovich!

"Devonte' has shown what he can do. You know, he's a scorer, he's a shooter. And just walking around the gym and playing with four guys he's never played with before - I thought he was wonderful."
6:18 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Nate McMillan!

"We need to be sharper. Nineteen turnovers in this game. Just playing loose with the basketball. We were able to score and do some good things, but we need to be more precise with our execution on both ends of the court."
6:13 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:08 PM5 hours ago

What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks of 11th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

6:03 PM5 hours ago
Photo: San Antonio Spurs
5:58 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Spurs

Isaiah Roby

Bates-Diop

Poeltl

Richardson

Malaki Branham

5:53 PM5 hours ago

Spurs' situation

Joshua Primo, for unsportsmanlike conduct, will not be at Gregg Popovich's disposal. However, the list of absences due to injury is long. Devin Vassell, with knee problems, and Keldon Johnson, with hamstring problems. Romeo Langford, hip, Jeremy Sochan, lower back pain, and Tre Jones, foot injury, are doubts. And, Dewayne Dedmon, unspecified.
5:48 PM5 hours ago
Photo: Atlanta Hawks
5:43 PM5 hours ago

Probable lineup for the Hawks

Hunter

John Collins

Capela

Murray

Trae Young

5:38 PM5 hours ago

Hawks' situation

Nate McMillan will not be able to count on Aaron Holiday, due to a malaise, while Garrison Mathews is a doubt, due to a foot injury.
5:33 PM5 hours ago

Spurs

With the second worst campaign in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs, second only to the Houston Rockets, figure in 14th place. The Spurs have 41 losses and 14 wins in 42 games.
5:28 PM5 hours ago

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are eighth in the Eastern Conference and are back to winning a game after two straight losses. Of the 56 matches played, the Hawks have 28 wins and 28 losses.
5:23 PM5 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

5:18 PM6 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

5:13 PM6 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:08 PM6 hours ago

Eye on the game

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks live this Saturday (11), at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:03 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
