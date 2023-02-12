Highlights: Heat 107-102 Magic in NBA 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Miami Heat 107-102 Orlando Magic game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 1:28
Miami cuts the gap to 4 and pushes fiercely for the somersault.
4Q | 4:37
Difference of 10 for Orlando, the game seems almost defined.
4Q | 8:23
Orlando's 5-0 run to force timeout on the Heat.
Bye to the third
The first quarter ends with an advantage of 7 for the Magic.
3Q | 1:35
The Magic manage to separate to 6 and force the time requested by Miami, when the visitors played better.
3Q | 4:08
Miami fights to get into the game and reduces the difference to look for a tie.
3Q | 8:43
Good restart of the game for Miami, they cut the difference to 4 and get dangerously close.
3Q | 12:00
Start of the third quarter.
Halftime
We go to halftime with an 8 lead for the Magic.
2Q | 2:09
Miami tries but Orlando will leave with the advantage at halftime.
2Q | 4:14
Great game by Jalen Suggs, who leads Orlando's offense with 13 points.
2Q | 7:22
Difference of 13, Orlando's paint game is being very effective and Miami can't find a way to stop them.
2Q | 10:03
Orlando remains strong on the court and is on his way to victory.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
End the first quarter with a 10 lead for the Magic.
1Q | 0:59
Advantage of 8 for the Magic, the first quarter has been dominated by Orlando.
1Q | 3:37
Orlando playing better and getting further and further away.
1Q | 6:32
Orlando takes a slight advantage of 4 points and begins to show a better level on the court.
1Q | 9:14
Even start on the court with both teams fighting to take the lead.
1Q | 12:00
The game begins.
Magic lineup!
These are the 5 starting for the Magic for today's game:
gary byke let's get it 🪄 pic.twitter.com/dOYST76tRb— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 11, 2023
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Heat: Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry
Magic: None
Referees
Tre Maddox (#23), Aaron Smith (#51) and Brandon Adair (#67) are the refereeing third designated for the game between Heat and Magic, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Heat appears!
The Miami team arrived at the Amway Center for tonight's game:
Getting the reps in pic.twitter.com/A27IGKb6bJ— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2023
The Magic is here!
Those from Orlando are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Mp3dIFs79g— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 11, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the Heat and Magic saw each other was in this regular season when Boston won with a score of 133 to 118. Jaylen Brown was the player of the game with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Heat vs. Magic game kicking off at the Amway Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Heat vs. Magic live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Heat vs Magic match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Where’s the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at 7:00 p.m.