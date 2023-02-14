Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
9:08 PMa few seconds ago

1° - 00:00

End of the first quarter.
9:07 PMa minute ago

1° - 1:34

Naz Reid (Timberwolves) scores three points with assistance from Jordan McLauglin.
9:03 PM6 minutes ago

1° - 2:31

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) scores two points.
9:02 PM7 minutes ago

1° - 3:21

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) scores two points.
9:01 PM7 minutes ago

1° - 4:10

Naz Reid (Timberwolves) scores a free throw.
9:00 PM9 minutes ago

1° - 5:28

Luka Doncic (Mavericks) scores two points.
8:51 PM17 minutes ago

1° - 6:56

Josh Green (Mavericks) scores two points.
8:50 PM18 minutes ago

1° - 7:50

Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) scores two points.
8:50 PM19 minutes ago

1° - 9:14

Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves) scores two points assisted by Taurean Prince.
8:49 PM20 minutes ago

1° - 10:57

Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves) scores two points.
8:48 PM21 minutes ago

1° - 11:35

Reggie Bullock (Mavericks) makes a three-pointer.
8:41 PM27 minutes ago

Start of the match

Game on at the American Airlines Center!
8:29 PM39 minutes ago

Starting five - Timberwolves

8:28 PM41 minutes ago

Starting five - Mavericks

8:15 PMan hour ago

Arrival at the stadium - Timberwolves

8:14 PMan hour ago

Arrival at the stadium - Mavericks

8:13 PMan hour ago

Referee assignments

Zach Zarba will be the Crew Chief, JB DeRosa will be the Referee and CJ Washington will be the Umpire.
8:10 PMan hour ago

Injury report - Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have their injuries reversed, with two players questionable and one confirmed out. Karl-Anthony Towns is out with no return date, while Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are questionable for today.
8:07 PMan hour ago

Injury report - Mavericks

The locals suffer two confirmed absences and one to be confirmed when the lineups are released. Davis Bertans and Maxi Kleber, still have no return date, while Tim Hardaway Jr is in doubt for today due to a hamstring injury.
7:59 PMan hour ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the game will start at the American Airlines Center. The lineups will be confirmed in a few moments.
4:00 PM5 hours ago

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live game, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live game update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 PM5 hours ago

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
 

3:50 PM5 hours ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game for NBA?

This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game on February 13, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass

3:45 PM5 hours ago

Last meetings

Of their last five meetings between 2021 and 2022, the Mavericks have won on three occasions and the remaining two went to the Wolves.
3:40 PM5 hours ago

Key player - Wolves

The Timberwolves remain in the fight and in good positions in the table thanks to all their courage and great play. Anthony Edwards is one of their strongest leaders. The 1.96-meter tall 21-year-old guard accumulates 24.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
3:35 PM6 hours ago

Key player - Mavericks

The good results of the Dallas Mavericks have not been just luck, it's all because of the great work of the team. Luka Doncic, the 23-year-old Slovakian point guard with a height of 2.01 meters, accumulates 33.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists.
3:30 PM6 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota team is in a very similar situation to its rival. They have played 59 games and have accumulated 30 wins, 29 losses and a PCT of 0.508, which places them in the number eight position in the Western Conference and in the number 16 position in the league.
3:25 PM6 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are in a good moment. They have played 58 games, and their results are quite good. They have 31 wins and 27 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.534 and are ranked number four in the Western Conference and number 10 in the league.
3:20 PM6 hours ago

Stadium

The designated arena for this game is the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This pavilion is located in the Victoria Park neighborhood of the city and is used for basketball games, field hockey and for concerts and cultural events. It is the official home of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA since 2001 and of the Dallas Stars of the NHL also since 2001. It was the home of other teams such as the Dallas Desperados and Dallas Vigilantes of the Arena Football League between 2002 and 2011. Its history dates back to 1998 when the Dallas Mavericks and their owner, Mark Cuban, decided to replace their old pavilion, the Reunion Arena. This new venue was paid for thanks to the taxes that were implemented on hotels and rental cars approved by the city's residents. American Airlines is the official sponsor of the venue since its headquarters is located in the city, which is why the stadium has been nicknamed "The Hangar". It has hosted the Big 12 Conference in 2003, 2004 and 2006; the 2007 NHL All-Star Game; three UFC evenings in 2009, 2014 and 2015; several WWE PPvs in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2017, among other events. It has a capacity of 19,200 spectators for basketball and 18,532 for field hockey.

3:15 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
