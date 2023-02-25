Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last duel!
The last time the Cavs and Hawks saw each other was during this regular season when the Cleveland team won at home by a score of 114-102. Donovan Mitchell was the player of the game with 29 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Cavs vs. Hawks game at State Farm Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Cavs vs Hawks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Cavs vs Hawks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game in various countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, he was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Hawks get here?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks ended a 43-win, 39-loss streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless to have more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The State Farm Arena located in the city of Phoenix will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the State Farm Arena, at 7:30 p.m.