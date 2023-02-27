Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Kings vs Thunder live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Paycom Center. Do not miss any detail of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Kings vs Thunder online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The Sacramento forward is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after playing just 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his play to De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook as Sacramento breaks a 16-year postseason-less skid. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to reach the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without a playoff. The team has begun to make movements and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of directing the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting five, likewise the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, leaving out any chance of postseason play. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Oklahoma City Thunder game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Paycom Center, at 7:00 p.m.