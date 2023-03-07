New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Sacramento Kings
In Sacramento Kings the presence of Kevin Huerter stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 15.0 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 30.1 minutes played per game.
Key player - New Orleans Pelicans
In New Orleans Pelicans, the presence of C.J. McCollum stands out. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. He has averaged 21.1 points per game in 57 games played, with an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Sacramento Kings
5- De'Aaron Fox
9- Kevin Huerter
10- Domantas Sabonis
13- Keegan Murray
40- Harrison Barnes
Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans
3- C.J. McCollum
5- Herbert Jones
9- Willy Hernangómez
14- Brandon Ingram
25- Trey Murphy III
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, although their qualification to the postseason playoffs is virtually assured. Despite this, they will not want the same thing to happen again at home and will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .587, after 37 wins in 63 games.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and gave up a little in their quest for a direct playoff berth. However, they remain in a good position, although they must win to stay in the postseason race. They are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .484, after 31 wins in 64 games.