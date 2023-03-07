New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
6:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings live game, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Live Stream on TV and Online?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings of March 6th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:00 AM (March 7) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:00 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings the presence of Kevin Huerter stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the season he has an average of 15.0 points per game, achieved in 60 games played, where he has an average of 30.1 minutes played per game.

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans Pelicans, the presence of C.J. McCollum stands out. The 31-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Golden State Warriors. He has averaged 21.1 points per game in 57 games played, with an average of 35.1 minutes played per game.

5:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - New Orleans Pelicans

3- C.J. McCollum

5- Herbert Jones

9- Willy Hernangómez

14- Brandon Ingram

25- Trey Murphy III

5:25 PM2 hours ago

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss in their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, although their qualification to the postseason playoffs is virtually assured. Despite this, they will not want the same thing to happen again at home and will have the opportunity to get back to winning ways. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .587, after 37 wins in 63 games.

5:20 PM2 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and gave up a little in their quest for a direct playoff berth. However, they remain in a good position, although they must win to stay in the postseason race. They are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .484, after 31 wins in 64 games.

5:15 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the Golden 1 Center, located in the city of Sacramento, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2016, has a capacity for 17,500 spectators.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
