Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Jazz vs Heat live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the Miami-Dade Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Jazz vs Heat online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Utah Jazz vs Miami Heat game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 00:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat get here?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
Lauri Markannen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz arrive?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by ranking first in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. The Jazz put an end to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Where's the game?
The Miami-Dade Arena located in the city of Miami will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat match, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The match will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena, at 8:30 p.m.