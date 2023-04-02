Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks game on April 2, 2023
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Of their last five meetings between 2021 and 2023, the Mavericks have won on three occasions and the remaining two went to the Hawks.
Key player - Mavericks
The good results of the Dallas Mavericks have not been just luck, it's all because of the great work of the team. Luka Doncic, the 24-year-old, 6-foot-2 Slovakian point guard, has accumulated 32.9 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists.
Key player - Hawks
Trae Young is one of the Hawks' favorite point guards. The 6-foot-1, 24-year-old Young is averaging 26.3 points per game, 3 rebounds and 9.9 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Dallas Mavericks
For their part, the Mavericks are in a worse moment. They have played 78 games, and their results are a little different from those of their rival. They have 37 wins and 41 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.474 and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and 21st in the league.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have had a good season, but it has not been perfect. So far, they have played 77 games, of which 38 have ended in wins and 39 in losses, which ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.494 and in the overall league ranks 18th.
Stadium
The venue where this game will be played will be the State Farm Arena, a sports pavilion located in the city of Atlanta in the state of Georgia. It was inaugurated in 1999 and since then it has been the official home of the Atlanta Trashers of the NHL, the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League. It is owned by the investment group Atlanta Spirit, LLC, which also owns the Trashers and the Hawks. This arena is also used for concerts and multiple events and for them they have a capacity of 21,000 spectators. For basketball, they have a capacity of 20,300 spectators and for ice hockey, 18,750 spectators.
Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks
