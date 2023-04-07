Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on April 6, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between March of last year and March of this year, they have met five times, three of which have been wins for Utah, while the Thunder have won twice.
Key player - Thunder
The Thunder are going through a normal moment. While they are not the results that every team desires, they have achieved victories throughout this season thanks to the resilience of their team and find themselves in the top 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, maintains one of the best statistics of the team with 31.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Key player - Jazz
The Jazz have a big power forward they imported from Finland. Lauri Markkanen, the 25-year-old 2.13-inch native of the European country, is averaging 25.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Oklahoma City Thunder
For their part, the Thunder are fairly close to the Jazz, but a little better. They have played 80 games, and their results have been similar to those of their rival. They have 38 wins and 42 losses, accumulated a PCT of 0.475 and are ranked 10th in the Western Conference and 20th in the league.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz remain in a moment where the balance is completely unbalanced. The team currently ranks No. 12 in the Western Conference with 79 games played of which 36 they have won and the other 43 have ended in defeat. It maintains a PCT of 0.456 and in the league as a whole, it is ranked 22nd.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Vivint Arena located in the city of Salt Lake City in the state of Utah. It was inaugurated in 1991 and is owned by Larry Miller and is the official home of the Utah Jazz of the NBA. It has hosted the Western Athletic Conference in '93, '94 and '95, the 1993 All-Star Game, the 1995 Ice Skating Championships and several events of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. It has changed its name three times. First, it was called Delta Center, referring to the Delta Air Lines airline that connects in the city. Then, it was renamed EnergySolutions due to the sponsorship of the nuclear waste company and finally, since 2015, the security company Vivint, carries the name of the sports venue. It has a capacity of 19,911 spectators for basketball and 14,000 for field hockey.
